No Fans At This Year’s Nathan’s Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest, But July 4th Tradition Will Go On
Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 02:02s
No Fans At This Year’s Nathan’s Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest, But July 4th Tradition Will Go On

No Fans At This Year’s Nathan’s Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest, But July 4th Tradition Will Go On

One of the greatest sporting traditions in New York City won’t draw 25,000 people, but the Nathan’s Famous International Hot Dog Eating Contest will take place.

CBS2’s Steve Overmyer reports.

