From Adversity to Redemption: Marcel Atisso's Comeback Story

The Harrison standout running back is ready to get back on the field after suffering through a torn ACL in last year's sectional title game.

To yet another deep post season run..

Things were looking up..

Until adversity struck..

Dakota simon has his comeback story..

November 8th 2019..

Nat marcel atisso and harrison are well on their way to a second straight sectional title..

Nat the raiders are leading rival mccutcheon 38 to 7 in the second quarter..

And then& marcel: i just felt like a twist, like my whole knee, it just twisted, and as soon as i went down i knew something wasn't right& terry: he stopped and was cutting back, and as soon as it happened unfortunately, i think we all knew exactly what happened.

Atisso suffered a torn acl..

Terry: devastating.

It happened right over there about 15 yards away..

Right over there is the 25 yard line at aj rickard field..

Where seven months later..

Atisso can step across the same line on a healthy knee..

Nat atisso has gotten back to the basics..

Marcel: like running that's been the hardest thing.

The standout running back taught himself how to run again..

While rehabbing with physical therapy and individual workouts..

And he's had some help along the way..

Marcel: she's always there just to be on my back just to say you can do this, you can do this, don't get down.

Atisso went down with an injury at the end of the his junior season..

But with a little help from mom..

He's on his way back up& dakota: is there a word that comes to mind, i don't know a word or a sentence that comes to mind when i say marcel atisso?

Terry: great.

You know great kid, great person, great player, great teammate, great student.

You know he really encompasses all those things.

He's a special kid.

Again that was dakota simon reporting..

(a-tee-so) atisso plans on being ready to go when team workouts start on monday..

He's already received several division one scholarship offers..

Harrison is scheduled to kick off its season august 21st against terre haute