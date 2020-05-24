Humidity continues into the holiday weekend

|
It's shaping up to be abeautiful but warm and humidholiday weekend.
There will beslight chances for pop-upstorms here and there but nowashouts are expected.
Tonightlooks mostly clear, mild andlows in the upper 60s.
OnFriday, expect a slight chancefor a stray shower orthunderstorm otherwise partlycloudy skies with highs in the80s & 90s.
The 4th of Julywill be mostly sunny, verywarm and humid with highs near90°.
There will be a slightchance for some isolatedshowers and thunderstorms onSunday otherwise expect partlycloudy skies with highs in themid 80s.Our warm and humidpattern will continue intonext week.
Chances for hit-or-miss thunderstorms will returnfor Monday afternoon withhighs in the upper 80s.Tuesday looks partly cloudyand dry with highs near 86°.Wednesday and Thursday will bevery warm and sticky withhighs near 90° and dew pointsin the 70s; some pop-up stormswill also be possible in theafternoon.
|
Related news from verified sources
|
|
Tweets about this
|
Related videos from verified sources