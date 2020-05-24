Global  

Humidity continues into the holiday weekend
Video Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4 - Duration: 02:11s - Published
Today may be a little warmer than yesterday, with a lighter breeze off of Lake Michigan.

It's shaping up to be abeautiful but warm and humidholiday weekend.

There will beslight chances for pop-upstorms here and there but nowashouts are expected.

Tonightlooks mostly clear, mild andlows in the upper 60s.

OnFriday, expect a slight chancefor a stray shower orthunderstorm otherwise partlycloudy skies with highs in the80s & 90s.

The 4th of Julywill be mostly sunny, verywarm and humid with highs near90°.

There will be a slightchance for some isolatedshowers and thunderstorms onSunday otherwise expect partlycloudy skies with highs in themid 80s.Our warm and humidpattern will continue intonext week.

Chances for hit-or-miss thunderstorms will returnfor Monday afternoon withhighs in the upper 80s.Tuesday looks partly cloudyand dry with highs near 86°.Wednesday and Thursday will bevery warm and sticky withhighs near 90° and dew pointsin the 70s; some pop-up stormswill also be possible in theafternoon.



