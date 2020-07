This Fourth of July is going to look a lot different in south Florida. As coronavirus cases continue to rise, the tourism indust Video Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach - Duration: 01:48s - Published 1 day ago This Fourth of July is going to look a lot different in south Florida. As coronavirus cases continue to rise, the tourism indust This Fourth of July is going to look a lot different in south Florida. As coronavirus cases continue to rise, the tourism industry could continue on a decline. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend DECLINE. WPTV NEWS CHANNELFIVES SABIRAH RAYFORD SPOKEWITH AREA TOURISM LEADERSABOUT HOW THEY ARE HANDLINGCOVID CONCERNSBEACH, YOUAN ESSENTIAL PART OF TUNIFORM.“THIS IS JUST A NEWWAY OF SERVING OUR COMMUNITY”THE GENERAL MANAGER, BERNARDONETO SAYS FOR MONTHS THEYBEEN TAKING EXTRA PRECAUTIONTO KEEP GUESTS SAFE.“THE FACTTHAT GUESTS GET A SANITIZINGWIPE ON THE TABLE AND WESIGNAL ALL THE TABLES THATHAVE BEEN PROPERLY SANITIZEDWITH HOSPITAL GRADESANITIZER” EVEN STILLBERNARDO SAYS THEY ARE ONLYABOUT HALF FULLPANDEMIC STARTED A NEW REPORTBY OXFORD ECONOMICS SHOWSFLORIDA IS TIED FOR SECONDMOST LOSSES IN STATE AND LOCALTAX REVENUE WITH MORE THAN 1.3BILLION IN LOSSES.“WE JUSTWANT GUESTS TO REALLY HAVE ASAFE STAY” NEXT- DOOR ALONGTHE WATERFRONT& NAT: “DO YOUWANT TO BOOK ONLINE”) MANAGEROF THE WEST PALM BEACH VISITORCENTER KAMI KREAPS SAYS THEIRPRIORITY TOO IS SAFETY, BUTTHERE ARE STILL SOME OPTIONSTHIS HOLIDAY WEEKEND, STARTIWITH CATAMARAN CRUISES.“WEALSO DOING KAYAK AND PADDLEBOARD RENTALS ALL WEEKEND LONGSO IF YOU CANBEACH YOU CAN COME OUT ANDKAYAK AND PADDLE BOARD WITHUS” AS THIS SIGN SHOWS THEREWILL NOT BE FIREWORKS ONFLAGLER DRIVE HOWEVER ITHERE WILL STILL BE A DISPLAYAT TWO UNDISCLOSED LOCATIONSIN WEST PALM BEACH. REPORTINGIN DOWNTOWN WEST PALM BEACH,SABIRAH RAYFORD, WPTV NEWSCHANNE



