Some businesses close ahead of holiday due to virus Video Credit: WXYZ Detroit - Duration: 01:53s - Published 1 week ago Some businesses close ahead of holiday due to virus Even though Governor Gretchen Whitmer has suspended indoor bar service in Metro Detroit due to coronavirus concerns, some bars and restaurants near the border of Grosse Pointe Park and Detroit have voluntarily closed due after the number of cases has gone up in the Pointes. 0

