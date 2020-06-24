Real estate is booming amid the COVID-19 pandemic

Not having enough homes on the market was a problem in Tippecanoe County and surrounding areas before the pandemic, but now it’s even worse.

Real estate industry isn't one of them.

I talked with a local realtor who says there are more people wanting to buy than homes on the market.

"i would say it's definitly a seller's market."

In tippecanoe county and surrounding areas..

Real estate agents are busy.

"i can say almost everyone is saying i need 3 bedrooms and an office.

I hear that a lot and i am always saying well can that be a flex space?

Esepcially when you don't have much on the market ."

And not having enough homes on the market was a problem in tippecanoe county and surrounding areas before the pandemic.

But now..

"we have less properties avaliable because some people are fearful of putting their home on the market and having everyone come through if it's not vacant."

Luann parker a real estate agent with keller williams realty.

She says high demand for homes... is increasing prices "i think we have went up from maybe like 220 to 222 you know it's a gradual increase."

Homes valued anywhere from 120- thousand dollars to around 220-thousand dollars sell fast, which is why agents say homes in that price range have seen a slight increase in pricing.

"we don't have the listings we need.

So if there was more people that would actually start releasing some of their fears and putting their home on the market i think it would definitly help us and your home would sell.

There are buyers out there."

Which is why if you are in the market to become a home owner you may have to wait.

"know it going to take a while because there are so many other buyers especailly if you are in that hot price point there are so many other buyers out there looking so be patient and find an agent that's going to be active."

Parker says that several of the showings she has done have been virtual these days - and one of her clients has closed without ever seeing the house in person.

