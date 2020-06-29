Signal Mtn Missing Man

Police find body of man who has been missing on Signal Mountain.

Signal mountain police say they have found the body of a man who has been missing for weeks.

27 year old david hunter was last seen walking on signal road near signal mountain.

Police say he has been missing since june 22nd.

Officials say david's body was found by a hiker on a trail near his home.

Police say this is never the outcome they want.

It's not easy ever to deliver this kind of news but in a good way it gives the family closure.

So they can end that chapter.

Police are waiting on the medical examiner, to determine the official cause of death.

