Phil MacGiollaBhain RT @irishtimesvideo: ► VIDEO: Crowds gathered to cheer as a statue of US Confederate general Stonewall Jackson was taken down in Richmond,… 42 seconds ago

Viva la Socially Distant Political Revolution RT @Impolitics: Richmond, Virginia has taken down a tribute to Southern general Stonewall Jackson. He died a painful death from friendly f… 3 minutes ago

Irish Times Video ► VIDEO: Crowds gathered to cheer as a statue of US Confederate general Stonewall Jackson was taken down in Richmon… https://t.co/s1P0Hhk6ER 5 minutes ago

Victor Laszlo Richmond, Virginia has taken down a tribute to Southern general Stonewall Jackson. He died a painful death from fr… https://t.co/FAPiGczYbV 10 minutes ago

Asfandyar Khan RT @DostiFM98: Richmond, US: A massive statue of Thomas 'Stonewall' Jackson removed in Virginia. #VoiceOfFriendship #DostiFM98 #Pakistan #… 11 minutes ago

RaidenAR4 RT @virginianpilot: Statue of Confederate hero Stonewall Jackson removed from Richmond’s Monument Avenue https://t.co/HbBLW0mCcu 15 minutes ago

Lun Esex RT @Joyce_Karam: Statue of Confederate General Stonewall Jackson was Removed Today in Richmond, VA following Mayor’s orders. People watche… 24 minutes ago