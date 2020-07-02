Global  
 

Remember safety first when heading into the holiday weekend
Video Credit: WXXVDT2 - Published
Fire departments throughout South Mississippi are going above and beyond the call of duty to help protect people as we head into the holiday weekend.

- - - - are going above and beyond the- call of duty to help protect- people here as we head into the- holiday weekend.- news 25's toni miles shows us - what firefighters - with harrison county and the- city of d'iberville are - doing to help ensure this - celebratory fourth of july- weekend doesn't turn into a - tragedy.- - &lt;nats>- the skies light up each fourth- of july as we celebrate - independence day, and like ever- other year, people are- sure to be out in full force- around pools and coastal- waterways as we head into the - holiday weekend,- harrison county fire marshal pa- sullivan says no matter what- time- of the year it is, be sure to - know the lay of the land - and- the - waters you're going to.

- pat sullivan, harrison county - fire marshal: "fourth of july i- one of those days we- know people will be out and - about on the water, swimming, - fishing and so forth.

- using the safety precautions- everyone knows about.

Number- one, swim in an area- - - - that you know what the currents- are, know what the bottom's - like.

Never swim alone.

We- always recommend you have the - - - - buddy system."

Another good rul- of thumb - go with a group - an- be sure have- floatation devices for everyone- - - - even those who can swim.- pat sullivan, harrison county - fire marshal: "we've recently - had some recent tragedies - where several people drowned at- once.

What happened was one - - - - person gets in trouble.

Another- person goes in to help them, an- then somebody else goes - - - - to help them.

Consequently- several people drowned, and it'- a tragedy.

It's - something we don't want to- happen.

Knowing cpr-having- - - - somebody close who knows cpr."- toni miles, news 25: "and - d'iberville firefighters are on- the front lines handing out - face masks as we head into the- holiday weekend, and this - give-away couldn't come at a- better time considering the - recent spike in covid cases - throughout our state."

Deputy - chief danny miller, city of - d'iberville fire department:- "there is a spike.

I don't know- if it's because of more testing- i know this is something that - hit the entire country hard.- we're just hoping we can get it- under control."

It's the second- time around for this give-away,- - - - with up to five masks issued by- mema for each person who pulled- through thursday.

- deputy chief danny miller, city- of d'iberville fire department:- "it has - been pretty steady &lt;splice> - - actually a lot better than the- last one we had.

I think we - had around 300 vehicles at the- one we held two weeks ago.- taking the advice of these loca- first responders should help yo- and yours breathe a little- easier this holiday weekend.- toni miles, news 25.- -




