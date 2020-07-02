Remember safety first when heading into the holiday weekend

Fire departments throughout South Mississippi are going above and beyond the call of duty to help protect people as we head into the holiday weekend.

- - - - are going above and beyond the- call of duty to help protect- people here as we head into the- holiday weekend.- news 25's toni miles shows us - what firefighters - with harrison county and the- city of d'iberville are - doing to help ensure this - celebratory fourth of july- weekend doesn't turn into a - tragedy.- - <nats>- the skies light up each fourth- of july as we celebrate - independence day, and like ever- other year, people are- sure to be out in full force- around pools and coastal- waterways as we head into the - holiday weekend,- harrison county fire marshal pa- sullivan says no matter what- time- of the year it is, be sure to - know the lay of the land - and- the - waters you're going to.

- pat sullivan, harrison county - fire marshal: "fourth of july i- one of those days we- know people will be out and - about on the water, swimming, - fishing and so forth.

- using the safety precautions- everyone knows about.

Number- one, swim in an area- - - - that you know what the currents- are, know what the bottom's - like.

Never swim alone.

We- always recommend you have the - - - - buddy system."

Another good rul- of thumb - go with a group - an- be sure have- floatation devices for everyone- - - - even those who can swim.- pat sullivan, harrison county - fire marshal: "we've recently - had some recent tragedies - where several people drowned at- once.

What happened was one - - - - person gets in trouble.

Another- person goes in to help them, an- then somebody else goes - - - - to help them.

Consequently- several people drowned, and it'- a tragedy.

It's - something we don't want to- happen.

Knowing cpr-having- - - - somebody close who knows cpr."- toni miles, news 25: "and - d'iberville firefighters are on- the front lines handing out - face masks as we head into the- holiday weekend, and this - give-away couldn't come at a- better time considering the - recent spike in covid cases - throughout our state."

Deputy - chief danny miller, city of - d'iberville fire department:- "there is a spike.

I don't know- if it's because of more testing- i know this is something that - hit the entire country hard.- we're just hoping we can get it- under control."

It's the second- time around for this give-away,- - - - with up to five masks issued by- mema for each person who pulled- through thursday.

- deputy chief danny miller, city- of d'iberville fire department:- "it has - been pretty steady <splice> - - actually a lot better than the- last one we had.

I think we - had around 300 vehicles at the- one we held two weeks ago.- taking the advice of these loca- first responders should help yo- and yours breathe a little- easier this holiday weekend.- toni miles, news 25.- -