Gulfport VFW needs help

With Independence Day on its way please don’t forget about our local veterans.

You only need to- be a vetern of foregin wars to- vote.

- - "the governor himself, tate - reeves, - has designated us as not as - essential for our veteran - population.

Which i - - - - think is a mistake.

We are in a- financial bind that there's no- way we can get out of, unless - we have a good solid turn out - for the next six month.

Other - than that this post that's- been here for over 50 years wil- shutdown."- - - - if you would like to donate - please call the post at - 228 - 832-0017 or call the- quartermaster's personal cell a- 228 -