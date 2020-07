Minor Leagues shelve 2020 season, Orioles prospect development takes a hit

REBUILD IS TAKING A BIG HIT.THAT'S BECAUSE MINOR LEAGUETEAMS LIKE THE BOWIE BAYSOX...AREN'T GOING TO HAVE A SEASONTHIS YEAR.

IT'S A MAJOR HITFOR A LOT OF PLAYERS... WHONOW WON'T HAVE A CHANCE TOIMPRESS THEIR CLUBS.

IT'S ALSOA HIT FOR PEOPLE WHO SURROUNDTHE GAME.

You're looking atful━ time staff for theseteams... at least 65 to 70percent that use this as acareer, losing their jobswhether they're being laid offor furloughed.

THAT'S ADPOHL... THE BAYSOX'S PLA━B━PLAY ANNOUNCER.

ASIDE FROMHURTING STAFF CAREERS... THECANCELLATION IS A BIG LOSS FORTHE O'S.

When you look atwhere the orioles areinvesting, it is in the minorleagues to try and bring a bigwave of ready, bi━leaguetalent here in the next 2 or 3years.

PLAYERS LIKE ADLRUTSCHMAN WILL BE PARTICULARLYIMPACTED.

THE ORIOLES DRAFTEDTHE CATCHER FIRST OVERALL IN2━19... BUT HE LOST A LOT OFLEARNING TIME LAST SEASON DUETO AN ILLNESS.

NOW... WITH THELACK OF A MINOR LEAGUESEASON... HE'LL LOSE EVENMORE.DESPITE THE LACK OF A SEASON,THE BAYSOX ARE TRYING TO LOOKAT A SILVER LINING TO ALL OFTHI━ THEY WON'T LOSE A GAME*AL* YEAR!

THEY'RE CALLINGIT... THEIR 2━20 UNDEFEATEDTOUR.

ON THE BACK ARE ALL THETEAMS THE 'SOX WOULD HAVEPLAYED.

IT COSTS 29 BUCKS, ANDYOU HAVE THROUGH JULY 9TH TOORDE