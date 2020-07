Could Green Bay get a face mask ordinance? Video Credit: NBC 26 Wisconsin - Duration: 01:56s - Published 7 minutes ago Could Green Bay get a face mask ordinance? A Green Bay alderperson said he's putting forth a face mask ordinance at the Protection and Policy Committee meeting on July 13, 2020. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend UPCOMING CITYCOMMITTEE MEETING.NBC 26'S JULIANAFALK TALKED WITHTHE ALDERMANWHO'S PROPOSING IT.IT'S BEEN A HOTTOPIC.... SHOULDWEARING A MASK BEMANDATORY?"IF YOU'RE OUT IN THEOUTSIDE, THAT'SSOMETHING ELSE BUTIF YOU'RE GOING TOGO INTO A BUSINESS,RESTAURANT, OR AGROCERY STORE YOUSHOULD HAVE TO HAVEA MASK ON."THAT'S WHAT A LOT OFPEOPLE HAD TO SAYTODAY WHEN WEASKED THEM...AND INTHE CITY OF GREENBAY... IT COULDHAPPEN. ASALDERPERSONRANDY SCANNELLSAYS HE'SPROPOSING A MASKORDINANCE."HOPEFULLY WE CANCRAFT A SMARTORDINANCE THATPROTECTS PEOPLE,MAKES PEOPLE FEELSAFE, AND PEOPLECAN START COMINGOUT AND ENJOYINGLIFE A LITTLE MOREINSTEAD OF BEINGCOOPED UP.."HE SAYS HE SEES ITAS A PUBLIC SAFETYISSUE AND HOPES ITCAN MAKE PEOPLEFEEL A BIT SAFER ANDTHEREFORE WILLINGTO GO OUT ANDSUPPORTBUSINESSES.AS FOR BROWNCOUNTY, DEPUTYEXECUTIVE JEFFFLYNT SAYS RIGHTNOW NEITHER THEBROWN COUNTYEXECUTIVE, COUNTYBOARD NOR PUBLICHEALTH OFFICERHAVE PUT FORTH ANORDIANCE REQUIRINGMASKS IN THECOUNTY,"IF IN THE EVENT THEREQUEST DOES COMEFORWARD, THELEGALITY ANDENFORCEABILITY OFSUCH AN ORDINANCEIS STILL HIGHLY INQUESTION."HE SAID THEWISCONSIN COUNTIESASSOCIATION ISLOOKING TO PROVIDEMUNICIPALITIES ANDCOUNTIES WITHPOTENTIALGUIDANCE."BUT RIGHT NOW WEHAVEN'T HEARDANYTHING DEFINITIVEFROM THEM EITHER SOTHAT IS THE GREATUNKNOWN AND ACONCERN."BUT INDIVIDUALSBUSINESSES CANMAKE THEIR OWNDEICISON ONWHETHER MASKS AREMANDATORY IN THEIRESTABLISHMENTS.AND IT'S SOMETHINGMANY SAY THEYUNDERSTAND."WHEN YOU GO INTOANYWHERE,BOOKSTORE,WHATEVER IT IS JUSTTHROW A MASK ONAND IT KEEPS THEELDERLY SAFE. MYDAD;S GOT HEALTHISSUES AND ITS JUST AGOOD THING TO HAVEMASKS ON."IN GREEN BAYJULIANA FALK NBC 26.ALDERPERSONSCANNELL SAYS THEMASK ORDINANCEWILL BE PART OF THEPROTECTION ANDPOLICY MEETING ONJULY 13TH. HE SAYSHE'S HOPING ANORDINANCE WILL BEWRITTEN.THE BROWNCOUNTY DEPUTYEXECUTIVE SAYS THISIS THE ONLYPROPOSAL FOR ANORDINANCE THEY'VEHEARD ABOUT.







