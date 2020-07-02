Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Where to See Fireworks This 4th of July
Video Credit: LifeMinute.tv - Duration: 01:15s - Published
Where to See Fireworks This 4th of July

Where to See Fireworks This 4th of July

Are your fireworks cancelled this year?

Not to fear, NBC's 44th annual 'Macy's 4th of July Spectacular' has got you covered complete with performances by the Black Eyed Peas, the Killers, Lady A, John Legend, Tim McGraw and Brad Paisley.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related news from verified sources

Safety Urged For Those Planning DIY July 4th Fireworks Shows

July 4th is usually a day of family and friends gathering, possibly a day at the beach, and of...
cbs4.com - Published

Fourth of July 2020: Where to find fireworks, other holiday events in Delaware and nearby

Fourth of July fireworks and other holiday events are still being offered despite the coronavirus...
Delawareonline - Published

Mount Rushmore July Fourth celebration to feature Trump remarks, fireworks, military flyovers

President Trump is expected to deliver remarks at Mount Rushmore on Friday night at a celebration...
FOXNews.com - Published



Tweets about this

TIPACorp

TIPA-Corp The fireworks may be less extravagant than usual this Fourth of July due to the coronavirus pandemic, but another l… https://t.co/2z675I6CxH 14 minutes ago

VincentAsher

Spectre Prime RT @abc7breaking: #ICYMI - With El Paso County announcing that the sale and use of fireworks has been banned this July Fourth and Covid-19… 15 minutes ago

abc7breaking

KVIA ABC-7 News #ICYMI - With El Paso County announcing that the sale and use of fireworks has been banned this July Fourth and Cov… https://t.co/9kROV5K3lz 40 minutes ago

SoJoPoliceFire

South Jordan Public Safety RT @southjordancity: We hope everyone has a fun and safe 4th of July weekend. Please watch these safety tips to help protect you and your f… 1 hour ago

southjordancity

South Jordan City We hope everyone has a fun and safe 4th of July weekend. Please watch these safety tips to help protect you and you… https://t.co/Etmyv40oxP 1 hour ago

msreeddesign

M S Reed Design RT @culturetracker: @JohnBerman @miguelmarquez @NewDay This unfortunately is San Antonio, where @SixFlags Fiesta Texas & @SeaWorldTexas are… 1 hour ago

nietsy_

kate love to live in north carolina, where our legislature passed some bs freedom to celebrate fourth of july bill becau… https://t.co/vzTCzut3R7 1 hour ago

kimNOberlyyy

henny QUEEN 🇩🇲 RT @breezyana__: The President of the US is psychotic. This man is pushing for a July 4th fireworks show at Mt Rushmore in the middle of a… 1 hour ago


Related videos from verified sources

Safety counts this Fourth of July weekend [Video]

Safety counts this Fourth of July weekend

Fourth of July weekend is upon us.

Credit: WAPT     Duration: 01:48Published
Workers plan to enforce social distancing during fireworks show [Video]

Workers plan to enforce social distancing during fireworks show

Starkville Parks and Recreation workers plan to keep everyone safe during the annual Fourth of July event.

Credit: WTVA ABC Tupelo, MSPublished
Fireworks Planned In Douglas County For 4th Of July Have Been Cancelled Over Fire Danger Concerns [Video]

Fireworks Planned In Douglas County For 4th Of July Have Been Cancelled Over Fire Danger Concerns

Douglas county has cancelled fireworks planned for the holiday weekend over concerns of fire danger.

Credit: CBS 4 Denver     Duration: 02:16Published