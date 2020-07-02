Where to See Fireworks This 4th of July
Are your fireworks cancelled this year?
Not to fear, NBC's 44th annual 'Macy's 4th of July Spectacular' has got you covered complete with performances by the Black Eyed Peas, the Killers, Lady A, John Legend, Tim McGraw and Brad Paisley.
TIPA-Corp The fireworks may be less extravagant than usual this Fourth of July due to the coronavirus pandemic, but another l… https://t.co/2z675I6CxH 14 minutes ago
Spectre Prime RT @abc7breaking: #ICYMI - With El Paso County announcing that the sale and use of fireworks has been banned this July Fourth and Covid-19… 15 minutes ago
KVIA ABC-7 News #ICYMI - With El Paso County announcing that the sale and use of fireworks has been banned this July Fourth and Cov… https://t.co/9kROV5K3lz 40 minutes ago
South Jordan Public Safety RT @southjordancity: We hope everyone has a fun and safe 4th of July weekend. Please watch these safety tips to help protect you and your f… 1 hour ago
South Jordan City We hope everyone has a fun and safe 4th of July weekend. Please watch these safety tips to help protect you and you… https://t.co/Etmyv40oxP 1 hour ago
M S Reed Design RT @culturetracker: @JohnBerman @miguelmarquez @NewDay This unfortunately is San Antonio, where @SixFlags Fiesta Texas & @SeaWorldTexas are… 1 hour ago
kate love to live in north carolina, where our legislature passed some bs freedom to celebrate fourth of july bill becau… https://t.co/vzTCzut3R7 1 hour ago
henny QUEEN 🇩🇲 RT @breezyana__: The President of the US is psychotic. This man is pushing for a July 4th fireworks show at Mt Rushmore in the middle of a… 1 hour ago
Safety counts this Fourth of July weekendFourth of July weekend is upon us.
Workers plan to enforce social distancing during fireworks showStarkville Parks and Recreation workers plan to keep everyone safe during the annual Fourth of July event.
Fireworks Planned In Douglas County For 4th Of July Have Been Cancelled Over Fire Danger ConcernsDouglas county has cancelled fireworks planned for the holiday weekend over concerns of fire danger.