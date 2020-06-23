Global  

Florida reports more than 10,000 new cases
Florida reports more than 10,000 new cases
That brings the total number of cases in Florida to over 169,000 cases.
Potentially been exposed.In Cape Coral, Rob Manch Fox 4in your corner.ANOTHER SURGE OF CORONAVIRUSCASES ACROSS FLORIDA.

THE STATEHEALTH DEPARTMENT REPORTING MORETHAN 10-THOUSAND NEW CASESTODAY.THE TOTAL NUMBER OF CASES NOWSTANDS AT OVER 169-THOUSANTHERE ARE MORE THAN 36-HUNDREDDEATHS ACROSS FLORIDA.

THAT’S 67MORE DEATHS SINCE YESTERDAY.LEE COUNTY HAS MORE THAN62-HUNDRED CASES AND 161 DEATHS.COLLIER HAS MORE THAN 45-HUNDREDCASES AND 82 DEATHS.CHARLOTTE- HAS OVER 800 CASEAND 76 D



