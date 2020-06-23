Florida reports more than 10,000 new cases
Video Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida - Duration: 00:45s - Published
3 minutes ago
That brings the total number of cases in Florida to over 169,000 cases.
Potentially been exposed.In Cape Coral, Rob Manch Fox 4in your corner.ANOTHER SURGE OF CORONAVIRUSCASES ACROSS FLORIDA.
THE STATEHEALTH DEPARTMENT REPORTING MORETHAN 10-THOUSAND NEW CASESTODAY.THE TOTAL NUMBER OF CASES NOWSTANDS AT OVER 169-THOUSANTHERE ARE MORE THAN 36-HUNDREDDEATHS ACROSS FLORIDA.
THAT’S 67MORE DEATHS SINCE YESTERDAY.LEE COUNTY HAS MORE THAN62-HUNDRED CASES AND 161 DEATHS.COLLIER HAS MORE THAN 45-HUNDREDCASES AND 82 DEATHS.CHARLOTTE- HAS OVER 800 CASEAND 76 D
Related news from verified sources
Twenty-five U.S. states reported more new cases last week than the previous week, including 10 states...
Haaretz - Published
1 week ago
Florida reported 10,109 new cases Thursday, a new high. The state also reported the first death of...
USATODAY.com - Published
7 hours ago Also reported by •
Jerusalem Post • FT.com • cbs4.com
The coronavirus numbers kept climbing Thursday, with a single-day record for new cases being set in...
Seattle Times - Published
3 hours ago
Tweets about this
Related videos from verified sources
Florida tops 10,000 virus cases in a day [NFA] Florida, among the states hardest hit by the June surge, reported more than 10,000 new coronavirus infections on Thursday, its largest spike so far, while Texas Governor Greg Abbott on Thursday.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:47 Published 1 hour ago
Spike in South St. Pete COVID-19 cases alarms community leaders St. Petersburg community leaders are alarmed over a spike in new COVID-19 cases in South St. Pete. Three zip codes (33705, 33711, 33712) now account for more than 1,200 confirmed coronavirus cases. Credit: ABC Action News Duration: 01:48 Published 2 hours ago