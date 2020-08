St. Vincent continues to serve food to walk-up patrons Video Credit: KDRV - Published on July 3, 2020 St. Vincent continues to serve food to walk-up patrons The food pantry's doors may be closed, but it hasn't stopped handing out food to those in need. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Making decisions on athletics. Website kdrv dot com. The local food pantry of st. Vincent is continuing to stay open during this pandemic. The building is currently closed to the public. Food services are now provided at the front door. Five chefs rotate through and help cook the food. We have somebody that stands at the door and we hand out uh a box of the meal um and then the sack we usually have some kind of fruit and a dessert and a drink that they





You Might Like

Tweets about this