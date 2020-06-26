Global  

Guadiola is 'delighted' after Man City thrash champions Liverpool
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:56s - Published
Pep Guardiola says he is "delighted" with his side's 4-0 win against league champions Liverpool, and had high praise for Kevin De Bruyne.

