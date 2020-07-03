Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Pregnant woman allegedly dies during treatment, family carries dead body on e-rickshaw
Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 03:28s - Published
Pregnant woman allegedly dies during treatment, family carries dead body on e-rickshaw

Pregnant woman allegedly dies during treatment, family carries dead body on e-rickshaw

In Uttar Pradesh's Hapur district a pregnant woman allegedly died during treatment at Community Health Center.

The family alleged that they have not given ambulance for dead body so they had to carry dead body on e-rickshaw.

The Asha worker present with the pregnant woman alleged that patient was not given treatment on time.

However, Community Health Center has a different story.

"It seemed delivery was earlier attempted, child's head was dangling out of her body.

We somehow delivered it but it was stillborn.

She was critical.

We gave emergency aid and referred her.

Her family didn't wait for ambulance and took e-rickshaw," said Dr Dinesh Khatri, the Superintendent of Community Health Center.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Community health center Community health center clinic, staffed by a group of general practitioners and nurses providing healthcare services to people in a certain area


Uttar Pradesh Uttar Pradesh State in India

District Ganga officials to be considered for PM's Awards for Excellence in Public Administration 2020 [Video]

District Ganga officials to be considered for PM's Awards for Excellence in Public Administration 2020

Union Minister Dr. Jitendra Singh launched the restructured Prime Minister's Awards for Excellence in Public Administration 2020 scheme and web portal on July 17. In the first meeting of the National Ganga Council on December 14, 2019, at Kanpur under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, it was decided to create a "Good performance for Ganga Rejuvenation" award for the Ganga districts under this scheme. While addressing the meeting, Dr. Jitendra Singh said that the Mantra of "Maximum Governance, Minimum Government" is incomplete without citizen participation and citizen centricity. Rajiv Ranjan Mishra, Director General of the National Mission for Clean Ganga (NMCG) has also reached out to the Chief Secretaries of Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Bihar, Jharkhand, and West Bengal. The award has been scheduled to be distributed on the occasion of Rashtriya Ekta Diwas on October 31st, 2020

Credit: ANI    Duration: 03:08Published
Severe water logging in UP's Moradabad [Video]

Severe water logging in UP's Moradabad

After incessant rains, several parts of Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad on July 18 witnessed water logging. Daily life of the people living in low-lying areas has come to halt due to the knee high water. IMD has also predicted generally cloudy sky with a few spells of rain or thundershowers for the city till July 22.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:21Published
COVID-19 sample testing in UP crosses 14 lakh mark: State govt [Video]

COVID-19 sample testing in UP crosses 14 lakh mark: State govt

Uttar Pradesh Principal Secretary of Health, Amit Mohan Prasad on July 18 stated that yesterday, 46,769 COVID-19 samples were tested in the state. So far, the total number of coronavirus samples tested in UP has reached 14,26, 303.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:32Published

Hapur district Hapur district District of Uttar Pradesh in India


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Family carries dead body on cart due to ongoing strike of ambulance personnel in Bihar's Nalanda [Video]

Family carries dead body on cart due to ongoing strike of ambulance personnel in Bihar's Nalanda

The dead body of a woman was been taken on a cart after post-mortem in Nalanda district of Bihar. It is said that incident took place because of the ongoing strike of the ambulance personnel. The..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:25Published
Bodies of 2 COVID patients swapped at AIIMS [Video]

Bodies of 2 COVID patients swapped at AIIMS

Dead bodies of two patients belonging to two different communities were swapped at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on July 06. Daughter of the deceased said, "We received a call from..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:46Published
Pregnant Woman Murdered In Minneapolis [Video]

Pregnant Woman Murdered In Minneapolis

A Minneapolis family is devastated after a pregnant woman was shot and left for dead, reports Susan-Elizabeth Littlefield (2:18).WCCO 4 News At 5 - July 6, 2020

Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota     Duration: 02:18Published