Pregnant woman allegedly dies during treatment, family carries dead body on e-rickshaw

In Uttar Pradesh's Hapur district a pregnant woman allegedly died during treatment at Community Health Center.

The family alleged that they have not given ambulance for dead body so they had to carry dead body on e-rickshaw.

The Asha worker present with the pregnant woman alleged that patient was not given treatment on time.

However, Community Health Center has a different story.

"It seemed delivery was earlier attempted, child's head was dangling out of her body.

We somehow delivered it but it was stillborn.

She was critical.

We gave emergency aid and referred her.

Her family didn't wait for ambulance and took e-rickshaw," said Dr Dinesh Khatri, the Superintendent of Community Health Center.