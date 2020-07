Klopp disappointed by heavy defeat Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:53s - Published 1 minute ago Klopp disappointed by heavy defeat Manager Jurgen Klopp said he was disappointed by Liverpool's 4-0 defeat at Manchester City on Thursday night.After celebrating securing the Premier League title, Liverpool looked well below par in their defeat to second-placed CIty. 0

