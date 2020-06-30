Surge in COVD-19 cases across the state p1
Dr. David Aronoff Director of Infectious Diseases at VUMC talks with us about the recent surge of COVID-19 cases in Nashville and across the state.
Surge in COVD-19 cases across the state p4Dr. David Aronoff Director of Infectious Diseases at VUMC talks with us about the recent surge of COVID-19 cases in Nashville and across the state.
Surge in COVD-19 cases across the state p2Dr. David Aronoff Director of Infectious Diseases at VUMC talks with us about the recent surge of COVID-19 cases in Nashville and across the state.
Surge in COVD-19 cases across the state p3Dr. David Aronoff Director of Infectious Diseases at VUMC talks with us about the recent surge of COVID-19 cases in Nashville and across the state.