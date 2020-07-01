Lauren Boebert To Celebrate July 4th With Pres. Trump

Lauren Boebert upsets incumbent Scott Tipton in Colorado's 3rd Congressional District GOP primary



Right-wing restaurateur Lauren Boebert defeated incumbent Rep. Scott Tipton handily in Colorado’s Third Congressional District Republican primary Tuesday just one day after President Trump gave a.. Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel Duration: 02:42 Published 1 day ago

QAnon Supporter Beats Five-Term GOP Congressman



Lauren Boebert, who has expressed support for the debunked QAnon conspiracy theory, has defeated a five-term GOP congressman in Colorado’s Republican primary. Credit: HuffPost NOW News Duration: 01:34 Published 1 day ago