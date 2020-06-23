Where to and where not to light off 4th of July fireworks

May make the holiday less stressful for your.

This year there are no firework displays to go see, so there is a good chance that a lot more people will be buying there own.

As you get ready to celebrate, it is important to remember where you can and can't light off even legal fireworks.

Remember, in medford you can't light fireworks at schools, on the greenway, or in hazardous wildlife areas.

"because of the way they go off and you know, shoot off into the air, you have no control of where sparks and other parts of that firework is going to land.

So, they really do have a high potential for causing a fire.

Which, you would be held liable and