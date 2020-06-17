Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Dog Plays With Water Hose While Owner Waters Plants
Video Credit: Jukin Media - Duration: 00:23s - Published
Dog Plays With Water Hose While Owner Waters Plants

Dog Plays With Water Hose While Owner Waters Plants

Willis, the dog, played with the water hose while his owner watered the plants.

They chased the water coming out of it and tried to make it go inside their mouth as they jumped towards it.

They seemed to have a good time and enjoyed their little game.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Guilty Dog Hides Behind Dustbin Post Destroying Plants From Kitchen Garden [Video]

Guilty Dog Hides Behind Dustbin Post Destroying Plants From Kitchen Garden

Nova, the dog, decided to attack her owner's kitchen garden for some snacks while she was gone. After destroying some plants, she hid behind a dustbin out of guilt. Although, she forgot all her guilt..

Credit: Jukin Media     Duration: 00:28Published
Border Collie Loves Playing with Water [Video]

Border Collie Loves Playing with Water

Occurred on June 19, 2020 / Georgetown, Texas, USA Info from Licensor: "This is my border collie, Arlo. He is obsessed with chasing and playing the water, when we start to try to water the plants he..

Credit: Viral Hog Content     Duration: 00:28Published
Playful Dachshund Doesn't Let Owner Water Garden in Peace [Video]

Playful Dachshund Doesn't Let Owner Water Garden in Peace

Occurred on June 4, 2020 / Anderson, Indiana, USA Info from Licensor: "8-year-old dachshund Codi loves to play in any water."

Credit: Viral Hog Content     Duration: 00:52Published