Jeffrey Epstein Associate Ghislaine Maxwell Arrested In Bradford, NH
Video Credit: WBZ CBS Boston - Duration: 02:16s - Published
Jeffrey Epstein Associate Ghislaine Maxwell Arrested In Bradford, NH
WBZ-TV's Kristina Rex reports.
Jeffrey Epstein associate Ghislaine Maxwell arrested by FBI

FBI arrests British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell, an associate of late disgraced financier Jeffrey...
BBC News - Published Also reported by •USATODAY.comSeattle TimesIndependentNewsyDeutsche WelleNPRCBS News


Here’s The $1.07 Million New Hampshire House Where Ghislaine Maxwell Was Hiding Out

Federal prosecutors said Thursday that Ghislaine Maxwell, Jeffrey Epstein’s alleged madam, was...
Daily Caller - Published

Ghislaine Maxwell, associate of late Jeffrey Epstein, arrested in US

Ghislaine Maxwell, associate of late Jeffrey Epstein, arrested in US Maxwell was an ex-girlfriend of Epstein who became a longtime member of his inner circle.
Jerusalem Post - Published Also reported by •Deutsche WelleBelfast Telegraph




Eagle_Woman_

❤️🦅_The_Eagle's_Woman_ ❤️🌹❤️ Unbreakable Servant RT @EpochTimes: “She’s going down. She’s going to take everybody with her.” #GhislaineMaxwell, former girlfriend and longtime associate of… 7 seconds ago

DROWZI619

Just Watching RT @nowthisnews: Jeffrey Epstein associate Ghislaine Maxwell has been arrested by federal authorities. Several women have accused Maxwell o… 14 seconds ago

McguireScotty

Scotty McGuire RT @alpipkin: Closing In On The Elite! Is this what will finally take down Slick Willie? Former Jeffrey Epstein Associate Ghislaine Maxwe… 19 seconds ago

Jackie43809445

🇺🇸JacQuelynM RT @LisaMei62: New Q (2 Jul '20): US Atty Berman forced to resign on 20 Jun. Today Epstein's alleged madam, Ghislaine Maxwell, arrested in… 21 seconds ago

PrezidentDump

🇺🇸🍑DUMP TRUMP🍑 🏳️‍🌈 🆘 RT @PalmerReport: Two weeks ago Trump and Barr tried and failed to take over the SDNY. They were presumably trying to stop an imminent arre… 21 seconds ago

dmeblue

Diane England RT @EpochTimes: “She’s going down. She’s going to take everybody with her.” #GhislaineMaxwell, the former girlfriend and longtime associat… 37 seconds ago

BernieBrosBad

Jeremy RT @SirajAHashmi: *Jeffrey Epstein associate Ghislaine Maxwell arrested* the Clintons: https://t.co/nVdQsaPgzS 49 seconds ago

KMAK1313

Kenny McFadden RT @patton6966: Well now this is going to get interesting. Ghislaine Maxwell didn't kill herself. ...- https://t.co/wOCCwT4qGt 54 seconds ago


Jeffrey Epstein's Alleged Accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell Is Now Behind Bars [Video]

Jeffrey Epstein's Alleged Accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell Is Now Behind Bars

Longtime girlfriend and companion to the late Jeffrey Epstein, Ghislaine Maxwell is now behind bars. CNN reports Maxwell was arrested Thursday morning in connection with the Jeffrey Epstein..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:35Published
Former Epstein confidante arrested, faces multiple charges [Video]

Former Epstein confidante arrested, faces multiple charges

New York prosecutors announced Thursday that Jeffrey Epstein's former girlfriend and confidante will faces four counts in the Jeffrey Epstein sex case.

Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach     Duration: 02:38Published
Jeffrey Epstein's confidante Ghislaine Maxwell arrested in connection with his sexual abuse crimes [Video]

Jeffrey Epstein's confidante Ghislaine Maxwell arrested in connection with his sexual abuse crimes

The FBI announced Thursday that Ghislaine Maxwell, confidante of disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein, was arrested for her alleged role in the sexual exploitation and abuse of multiple girls.

Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach     Duration: 02:17Published