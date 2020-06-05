June Jobs Report Shows Promise

KIMT News 3's Isabella Basco spoke with an economics instructor about the long road to recovery in terms of the American workforce

the pandemic has and continues to take a toll on america's workforce... according to the bureau of labor statistics

"* more than 20 million jobs were cut in april.

Yeah but now new employment numbers are showing promise... the u?

"*s added 4?*- point?

"*8 million jobs in june... and the unemployment rate is falling.

gyms were completely shut down under the governor's executive stay-at-home order

but since june 10th

"* they've been allowed to reopen at limited capacity ?

"* meaning staff can return to work.

Of the nearly 5 million jobs added in june... nearly a 3rd were at bars and restaurants... 1.5 million jobs.

Economics instructor rayce hardy tells me we are still 14 million jobs down from where we were in february.

He believes the nation still has a long way to go.

Xxx "we also know that the majority of that 4.8 million are people just returning to work after being laid off.

The majority of it wasn't necessarily a newly created job, it was someone returning to their job, so we have to remember that."

If you are looking for financial support... hardy wants to remind you there is an extra 600 dollars in weekly unemployment benefits that's set to expire at the end of this month.

With that extra money... hardy says you should focus on paying off debt... shopping local and putting it towards your roth ira.