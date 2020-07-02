Global  

Gov. Greg Abbott Establishes Mask Mandate For Most Texas Counties, Gives Local Leaders Power To Restrict Gatherings To 10
Gov. Greg Abbott Establishes Mask Mandate For Most Texas Counties, Gives Local Leaders Power To Restrict Gatherings To 10

Gov. Greg Abbott Establishes Mask Mandate For Most Texas Counties, Gives Local Leaders Power To Restrict Gatherings To 10

The Governor also issued a proclamation giving mayors and county judges the ability to impose restrictions on some outdoor gatherings of over 10 people.

