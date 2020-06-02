Large scale operation underway, says UP DGP after 8 cops killed in encounter with criminals

At least eight police personnel, including Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), Devendra Mishra, lost their lives after they were fired upon by criminals when a police team had gone to raid an area in Kanpur's Bikaru village in search of history-sheeter Vikas Dubey.

While speaking to ANI, the Director General of Police (DGP) of UP, Hitesh Chandra Awasthy said, "Case under Section 307 was lodged against history-sheeter Vikas Dubey, police had gone to arrest him.

JCBs were put up there which obstructed our vehicles.

When force got down, criminals opened fire." "There was retaliatory firing but criminals were at a height, so our 8 men died.

Around 7 of our men were injured.

Operation still underway as criminals managed to escape, taking advantage of the dark.

IG, ADG, ADG (Law and Order) have been sent there to supervise operation.

Forensic team from Kanpur was at spot, an expert team from Lucknow also being sent," he added.

"Special Task Force (STF) has been deployed.

IG and STF are reaching the spot.

Kanpur STF is already at work.

A large scale operation is being carried out.

This is in continuation with the operation for which the team had gone there in the first place," UP DGP further stated.