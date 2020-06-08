derek lewis case in court

Park.

A kentucky state lawmaker charged with d-u-i lost a round in court this week when a judge refused to throw out evidence derek lewis doesn't want used at his trial, according to a report in the lexington herald- leader.

Investigators say the republican representative from london was found in a pickup in a ditch near his home around two in the morning...hours after the general assembly adjourned its regular session in april.

Deputies say he was clearly under the influence...was belligerent...refus ed to take a field sobriety test, wouldn't give breath or blood samples.

The newspaper report says lewis is scheduled for trial in late september...less than two months before the election.

He has democratic opposition.

He represents parts of laurel, leslie and clay counties.

