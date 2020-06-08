Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

derek lewis case in court
Video Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KY - Published
derek lewis case in court
evidence not thrown out
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Park.

A kentucky state lawmaker charged with d-u-i lost a round in court this week when a judge refused to throw out evidence derek lewis doesn't want used at his trial, according to a report in the lexington herald- leader.

Investigators say the republican representative from london was found in a pickup in a ditch near his home around two in the morning...hours after the general assembly adjourned its regular session in april.

Deputies say he was clearly under the influence...was belligerent...refus ed to take a field sobriety test, wouldn't give breath or blood samples.

The newspaper report says lewis is scheduled for trial in late september...less than two months before the election.

He has democratic opposition.

He represents parts of laurel, leslie and clay counties.

In




You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Ex-Officer Derek Chauvin Makes First Court Appearance In George Floyd Case, Faces $1M Bail With Conditions [Video]

Ex-Officer Derek Chauvin Makes First Court Appearance In George Floyd Case, Faces $1M Bail With Conditions

The former police officer accused of murdering George Floyd remains in jail, Esme Murphy has the latest (2:05). WCCO 4 News at 5 – June 8, 2020

Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota     Duration: 02:05Published
Ex-Officer Derek Chauvin To Make First Court Appearance In George Floyd Case [Video]

Ex-Officer Derek Chauvin To Make First Court Appearance In George Floyd Case

The former Minneapolis Police Officer who put his knee on Floyd's neck for more than eight minutes will make his first appearance in court within the hour, Esme Murphy reports (1:31). WCCO 4 News at..

Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota     Duration: 01:31Published
Derek Chauvin in court [Video]

Derek Chauvin in court

The former police officer accused of second-degree murder for the death of George Floyd is due in court today. Derek Chauvin will appear virtually before a judge this afternoon.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:22Published