Stephen Moore: No more Covid stimulus checks; Cut payroll taxes instead
White House economic adviser Stephen Moore tells Larry why he thinks suspending payroll taxes is better for the economy than another round of stimulus checks.
Plus, why he thinks the president is right to go after China for Covid-19 reparations.
If You’re Waiting on Your Stimulus Payment, Check Your Junk Mail Because Here’s Why You May Have Thrown It OutAs millions of Americans wait on their coronavirus stimulus payment, those receiving it via a debit card may have already tossed it out, thinking it was junk mail. Veuer’s Justin Kircher has the..
Trump adviser Stephen Moore: US jobless rate to reach 20% soonLarry talks with White House adviser Stephen Moore about the health of the U.S. economy during the COVID-19 pandemic, including his warning of a surging jobless rate. And, he addresses his..