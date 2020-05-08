Global  

Stephen Moore: No more Covid stimulus checks; Cut payroll taxes instead
Video Credit: PoliticKing - Duration: 13:50s
White House economic adviser Stephen Moore tells Larry why he thinks suspending payroll taxes is better for the economy than another round of stimulus checks.

Plus, why he thinks the president is right to go after China for Covid-19 reparations.

