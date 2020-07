FBI Money Mule Scams

WARNING ABOUT MONEY MULE SCAMSAND HOW THIEVES ROPE VICTIMSIN.

SO I FOUND OUT WHAT YOUCAN DO--- TO KEEP YOURSELFSAFE.SHAWNDREA- THE FBI SAYSARIZONANS ARE A BIG TARGET FORMULE SCAMS DURING THEPANDEMIC- BECAUSE SOME VICTIMSCOMMIT THE CRIME AND DON'TREALIZE THEY'RE DOING IT.ACCORDING TO THE FBI AND USATTORNEYS OFFICE-- IT ALLSTARTS WITH GROOMING BYSCAMMERS.

CROOOKS ALSO USE THEUNCERTANTLY AND FEARS OF THEPANDEMIC TO GAIN YOUR TRUST.THEY BEFRIEND THE VICTIMTHROUGH ROMANCE AND FRIENDSCAMS FROM THE U-S AND OVERSEAS ALONG WITH FAKE WORK FROMHOME SCAMS. CRIMINALS WILLALSO SEND YOU A CHECK AND TELLYOU TO TAKE A CUT FOR YOURWORK THEN ASK YOU TO SEND THEREST OF THE MONEY BACK.

MOSTOF THE VICTIMS ARE APPROACHEDONLINE, THROUGH DATING SITES,FACEBOOK AND PHONE.

MONEYMULES BASICALLY ALLOW OTHERSTO USE THEIR BANK ACCOUNTS TOTRANSFER AND LAUNDER MONEY.THEY ALSO USE MONEY GRAM ANDWESTERN UNION TO MOVE THE CASHSPECIAL AGENT GARY HELLMERSOT- "IT'S ALL DONE ONLINE VIATEXT AND TELEPHONE.

THESCAMMERS WILL EVENTUALLY STARTREQUESTING THE VICTIMS TO MOVEMONEY FOR THEM," AND ASSISTANTU.S. ATTORNEY JONATHAN GRANOFFSOT "FRAUDSTERS WILL RECRUITTHEM TO MOVE THE MONEY BECAUSEIT HELPS THE ORGANIZATION ITDISGUISES THE TRACING OF THEPROCEEDS LEADING TO A FRAUD,"OFFICIALS SAY NEVER GIVEACCESS TO YOUR BANK ACCOUNT BYSENDING OR RECEIVING MONEYFROM STRANGERS AND ITS ALWAYSBEST TO KEEP YOUR PERSONALINFORMATION PRIVATE THEELDERLY ARE THE NUMBER ONETARGET-- BECAUSE SOME END UPSENDING AND RECEIVING MONEYAND HAVE NO IDEA THEY'RECOMMITING A CRIME.

IF CAUGHTYOU CAN FACE FELONY MONEYLAUNDERING CHARGES..

UP TO 20YEARS IN JAIL AND 100-THOUSANDDOLLARS IN FINES.

