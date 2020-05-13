Hamilton Cast on how 'perfectly timed' the show continues to be
Daveed Diggs, from the original cast of Broadway musical Hamilton, says the show will be viewed through a different glass as it prepares to be made available virtually on Disney+ from July 3.
