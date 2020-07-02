Covid vaccine in India by August 15? India to have a vaccine by Independence Day? | Oneindia News

Global  

PM Modi is in Leh weeks after clashes in Galwan Valley, CDS Bipin Rawat and Army Chief MM Naravane accompany him; Over 20,000 Coronavirus cases in 24 hours for the first time in India; ICMR to launch indigenous vaccine by 15th August, Covaxin trials to be fast tracked; 2nd Covid-19 vaccine cleared for phase I & II trials in India; 8 policemen killed by goons in UP as they arrived to arrest notorious criminal; Choreographer Saroj Khan passes away due to cardiac arrest and more news #PMModi #Ladakh #SarojKhan

