Over 50 nations exempt from travel quarantine Video Credit: Sky News UK Studios - Duration: 12:13s - Published 1 hour ago Over 50 nations exempt from travel quarantine Transport Secretary Grant Shapps says a full list of the countries that will be exempt are being published. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



Tweets about this

Related videos from verified sources UK to nix quarantine for 75 nations - Telegraph



The UK is set to scrap quarantine plans for 75 countries, according the Daily Telegraph newspaper. Julian Satterthwaite reports. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:21 Published 22 hours ago