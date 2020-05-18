PM Modi makes surprise visit to Ladakh amid border tension with China

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on July 03 made a surprise visit to Ladakh.

The Prime Minister was accompanied by Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat and Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane.

He reached Nimu, early morning and interacted with Army, Air Force and ITBP personnel.

PM was briefed by senior officers at a forward position in Nimu amid ongoing tension with China.

Earlier, the Defence Minister was scheduled to visit Ladakh today to review the preparedness of the Army amid the ongoing standoff with China.

The situation at the India-China border remains tensed after 20 Indian soldiers lost their lives in a violent face-off in the Galwan valley on June 15-16.