PM Modi makes surprise visit to Ladakh amid border tension with China

Narendra Modi 14th and current Prime Minister of India
Rajnath Singh thanks PM Modi for Ladakh visit, says meeting soldiers boosted morale"The borders of the country have always been secure under the Indian Army. Prime Minister Narendra Modi visiting Ladakh to meet and encourage the soldiers has..
IndiaTimes
PM Modi's visit to Leh sends good message of solidarity with troops: Shiv Sena leaderShiv Sena leader Priyanka Chaturvedi on Friday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Leh, Ladakh is important and it sends a good message of..
IndiaTimes
India’s Modi visits Himalayan border where troops clashed with ChinaNEW DELHI/SRINAGAR: Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi flew into the northern Himalayan region of Ladakh on Friday, officials said, weeks after Indian...
WorldNews
Bipin Rawat Current chief of Defence Staff
India-China faceoff: PM Modi, CDS General Bipin Rawat reach Leh to take stock of situationPrime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday made a surprise visit to Ladakh to take stock of the situation.
DNA
India-China faceoff: PM Modi, CDS General Bipin Rawat reach Leh to review situationGeneral Rawat's visit holds importance since it comes in the wake of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh's visit to Ladakh being rescheduled.
India-China faceoff: PM Modi, CDS General Bipin Rawat reach Leh to review operational preparednessGeneral Rawat's visit holds importance since it comes in the wake of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh's visit to Ladakh being rescheduled.
Ladakh Union Territory Of India
ICMR ramps up Covid-19 testing in Ladakh
IndiaTimes
Manoj Mukund Naravane Chief of Army Staff
Army alert to PLA build-up in hotspot DepsangArmy chief General Naravane, during his trip to forward areas of eastern Ladakh over the last couple of days, directed further strengthening of patrolling to the..
IndiaTimes
Satellite images, reports indicate PLA’s set up camp at clash siteThe situation in several sectors in eastern Ladakh remains very tense, with China reinforcing military positions in the Depsang Plains, while continuing to..
IndiaTimes
Army chief visits forward areas in Ladakh, commends jawans who fought during face-off with Chinese soldiersGeneral Naravane is on a two-day visit to the region.
DNA
Indian Army Chief awards commendation cards to soldiers who fought Chinese troops in face-offs in LadakhArmy Chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane on Wednesday awarded commendation cards to the soldiers, who fought with the Chinese troops in face-offs in the Eastern..
IndiaTimes
Indian Army Land based branch of the Indian Armed Forces
Pakistan army resorts to firing along LoC in two sectors in PoonchPakistani troops resorted to firing in various forward areas in twin sectors along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district on Thursday,..
IndiaTimes
India to ban Chinese companies from highway projects, says GadkariGadakri also said the government will ensure that Chinese investors are not entertained in various sectors like Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs). The..
IndiaTimes
Ladakh stand-off: Tibetan groups in Toronto raised Indian Army slogans during protest outside Chinese Consulates
Air force military branch for aerial warfare
IAF watching Chinese bases, sure of matching air powerThere has been “no major or fresh infusion of assets” by the People’s Liberation Army-Air Force at Hotan and Kashgar in Xinjiang as well as Gargunsa,..
IndiaTimes
Rajnath Singh reaches Moscow to attend 75th Victory Day Parade
Minneapolis vows to disband police force
Air Force ready 24x7 to attack terrorist camps across LoC in PoK if need arises: IAF Chief
Indo-Tibetan Border Police Indian border guard tasked with the vigil of the Indo-Tibetan border
4 more ITBP personnel test positive for Covid-19Four more personnel of Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) tested positive for Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, officials said on Monday. There are a total of 81..
IndiaTimes
COVID-19: 'Delhi will have 30,000 beds by June 30,' assures HM Shah
Amit Shah, Kejriwal visit COVID-19 Care Centre at Radha Soami Beas in DelhiOver 2,000 ITBP and other CAPF personnel, including doctors, will treat and manage Delhi's biggest COVID-19 care centre.
DNA
More than 1,000 ITBP doctors, paramedic staff to be deployed at Covid care centreMore than 1,000 doctors, nurses and paramedic staff from ITBP and other Central armed police forces as well as an additional 1,000 paramedical, assistant and..
IndiaTimes
Galwan River river in India
India expects China to restore peace on border: MEA
Businesses must follow rules while operating in India: MEA on ban of Chinese apps
BJP chief meets Australian High Commissioner to India in Delhi
Ladakh standoff: India, China agree to restart Galwan, Hot Springs pullbackIndia and China have broadly agreed to restart the gradual and verifiable troop disengagement from ‘friction points’ in Galwan Valley and Gogra-Hot Springs..
IndiaTimes
