Veteran choreographer Saroj Khan passes away at 71
Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:26s
Ace choreographer Saroj Khan passed away at the age of 71 in Mumbai on July 03.

She was admitted to hospital on June 20 after she complained of breathing issues.

She died due to a cardiac arrest in the ICU of Guru Nanak Hospital.

The last rites of Saroj Khan will be performed at Malvani in Malad.

She has given various hit choreographies including, 'Dola Re Dola', 'Dhak Dhak Karne Laga' and 'Ek Do Teen'.

