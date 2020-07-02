TV legend Hugh Downs has died aged 99

Veteran broadcaster Hugh Downs has passed away at the age of 99, his family have confirmed.

Former Today show host Hugh Downs died on Wednesday at the age of 99. Downs' great-niece Molly...

NEW YORK (AP) — Hugh Downs, a genial and near-constant presence on television on news, game and...

Hugh Downs -- a broadcasting legend with 60 years experience on "Today," "20/20" and 'The Tonight...