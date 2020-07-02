|
|
|
|
TV legend Hugh Downs has died aged 99
|
Video Credit: Bang Media - Duration: 01:35s - Published
TV legend Hugh Downs has died aged 99
Veteran broadcaster Hugh Downs has passed away at the age of 99, his family have confirmed.
|
Related news from verified sources
|
Hugh Downs -- a broadcasting legend with 60 years experience on "Today," "20/20" and 'The Tonight...
TMZ.com - Published
Also reported by •CBC.ca
|
NEW YORK (AP) — Hugh Downs, a genial and near-constant presence on television on news, game and...
Seattle Times - Published
|
Former Today show host Hugh Downs died on Wednesday at the age of 99. Downs' great-niece Molly...
E! Online - Published
|
|
Tweets about this
|
Related videos from verified sources
|
Hugh Downs Dies At 99
One of the pioneers of TV journalism has died. Hugh Downs passed away at his home in Scottsdale, Arizona.
Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA Duration: 00:50Published
|