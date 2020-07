Why Ram temple trust wants PM Modi to visit Ayodhya: Nritya Gopal Das' appeal

Nritya Gopal Das, chairman of the Ram Janmabhoomi Teertha Kshetra trust, appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to inaugurate the construction of the Ram temple in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya.

The trust was set up to oversee the construction of the temple following the Supreme Court's verdict last year.

Das said that the foundation stone of the temple had already been laid.

The shrine to Hindu god Ram is being constructed after a long legal battle with Babri Masjid litigants.