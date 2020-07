Christina Ricci has split from her husband, James Heerdegen, and reportedly received an emergency protective order to force him to stay away.

Christina Ricci reportedly wins protective order against husband Christina Ricci has reportedly been granted a protective order against her estranged husband, James Heerdegen, following a police call-out to her home in Woodland Hills, California.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Actress Christina Ricci has filed for divorce Thursday from her husband of seven...