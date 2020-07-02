Testing reduced as deaths rise: AIIMS nurse to Rahul Gandhi | Covid-19

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi interacted with nurses from 4 nations, including India, regarding the Covid-19 pandemic.

In the virtual chat, Gandhi asked the nurses from India, Australia, New Zealand and the United Kingdom, about their experience while fighting the pandemic.

The nurse from AIIMS, who himself is infected with Covid, claimed that testing had been reduced even as infections and deaths were rising.

Gandhi said that the government seemed to be trying to manage perception instead of acknowledging the scale of the problem.