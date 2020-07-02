Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Testing reduced as deaths rise: AIIMS nurse to Rahul Gandhi | Covid-19
Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 06:10s - Published
Testing reduced as deaths rise: AIIMS nurse to Rahul Gandhi | Covid-19

Testing reduced as deaths rise: AIIMS nurse to Rahul Gandhi | Covid-19

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi interacted with nurses from 4 nations, including India, regarding the Covid-19 pandemic.

In the virtual chat, Gandhi asked the nurses from India, Australia, New Zealand and the United Kingdom, about their experience while fighting the pandemic.

The nurse from AIIMS, who himself is infected with Covid, claimed that testing had been reduced even as infections and deaths were rising.

Gandhi said that the government seemed to be trying to manage perception instead of acknowledging the scale of the problem.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 


Tweets about this

subhashpathak

Subhash Pathak/सुभाष पाठक RT @htTweets: #CoronavirusPandemic | Testing reduced despite rise in Covid-19 deaths, infections rates: AIIMS health worker to @RahulGandhi… 1 day ago

cornucopiamedia

cornucopiamedia Tests reduced despite rising Covid-19 deaths, cases: AIIMS worker to Rahul Gandhi https://t.co/geXbWlyUNV via @GoogleNews 1 day ago

peppertalesllp

Peppertales Testing reduced despite rise in Covid-19 deaths, infections rates: AIIMS health worker to Rahul Gandhi https://t.co/L40rciU1NR 2 days ago

htTweets

Hindustan Times #CoronavirusPandemic | Testing reduced despite rise in Covid-19 deaths, infections rates: AIIMS health worker to… https://t.co/ShLsWXMXRR 2 days ago

HindustanTimes

Hindustan Times Testing reduced despite rise in Covid-19 deaths, infections rates: AIIMS health worker to Rahul Gandhi https://t.co/qHKy9PnV6X 2 days ago

HindustanTimes

Hindustan Times Testing reduced despite rise in Covid-19 deaths, infections rates: AIIMS health worker to Rahul Gandhi https://t.co/qHKy9P6jIn 2 days ago


Related videos from verified sources

On The Record | On low death rate & lockdowns: Oxford Prof Sunetra Gupta's argument [Video]

On The Record | On low death rate & lockdowns: Oxford Prof Sunetra Gupta's argument

Oxford university's Professor Sunetra Gupta, an epidemiologist, has been tagged 'Professor Reopen' for her argument against lockdowns as a countermeasure against the Covid-19 pandemic. In this..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 09:58Published
Watch: Three wheeler electric ambulance to bury patients who die of Covid-19 [Video]

Watch: Three wheeler electric ambulance to bury patients who die of Covid-19

A Chennai based company has developed a three wheeler electric ambulance to ensure dignified burials for Covid fatalities. The M Zafi Rescuer Ambulance is India’s first three-wheeler electric..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:09Published
Official US COVID-19 Death Toll Is a 'Substantial Undercount,' Yale Study Finds [Video]

Official US COVID-19 Death Toll Is a 'Substantial Undercount,' Yale Study Finds

Official US COVID-19 Death Toll Is a 'Substantial Undercount,' Yale Study Finds Conducted by researchers at Yale University, the study was published on Wednesday in 'JAMA Internal Medicine.' Using data..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:07Published