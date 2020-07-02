Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Covid update: Goa open for tourists; Patanjali's claim; heart infection study
Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 03:39s - Published
Covid update: Goa open for tourists; Patanjali's claim; heart infection study

Covid update: Goa open for tourists; Patanjali's claim; heart infection study

From Goa deciding to open for tourists from July 2, to a study suggesting that the novel coronavirus may directly cause heart infection - here are the top ten news updates on the Covid-19 pandemic.

Patanjali Ayurved reportedly claimed that patients who were given its drug showed 67% recovery in 3 days, and 100% recovery in 7 days.

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal said that the national capital has been performing better than estimates with active cases only at 26,000 at the end of June.

Watch the full video for the other updates on the spread of the Sars-CoV-2 coronavirus.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 


Tweets about this

WildWingsSafari

WildWingsSafaris What's happening in Africa? A COVID-19 travel update. Tanzania is open for business and welcoming tourists. Botswan… https://t.co/2BluxZwxt5 3 days ago


Related videos from verified sources

Official US COVID-19 Death Toll Is a 'Substantial Undercount,' Yale Study Finds [Video]

Official US COVID-19 Death Toll Is a 'Substantial Undercount,' Yale Study Finds

Official US COVID-19 Death Toll Is a 'Substantial Undercount,' Yale Study Finds Conducted by researchers at Yale University, the study was published on Wednesday in 'JAMA Internal Medicine.' Using data..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:07Published
Up to 60% of usual capacity will be allowed to attend 2020 French Open, say organisers [Video]

Up to 60% of usual capacity will be allowed to attend 2020 French Open, say organisers

Up to 60% of the usual capacity will be allowed inside the Roland Garros grounds for the 2020 edition of the French Open amid the COVID-19 crisis.

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 05:18Published
UP COVID update: 817 cases in last 24 hours, nearly 70% patients recovered [Video]

UP COVID update: 817 cases in last 24 hours, nearly 70% patients recovered

Briefing about daily update on coronavirus cases in Uttar Pradesh, Principal Secretary (Health) Amit Mohan Prasad informed that in last 24 hours, 817 fresh cases were reported in the state, taking..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 02:34Published