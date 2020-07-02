Covid update: Goa open for tourists; Patanjali's claim; heart infection study

From Goa deciding to open for tourists from July 2, to a study suggesting that the novel coronavirus may directly cause heart infection - here are the top ten news updates on the Covid-19 pandemic.

Patanjali Ayurved reportedly claimed that patients who were given its drug showed 67% recovery in 3 days, and 100% recovery in 7 days.

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal said that the national capital has been performing better than estimates with active cases only at 26,000 at the end of June.

Watch the full video for the other updates on the spread of the Sars-CoV-2 coronavirus.