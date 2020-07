Why most of us won't need Covid vaccine: Oxford prof explains | On The Record

Oxford university's Professor Sunetra Gupta, an epidemiologist, has been tagged 'Professor Reopen' for her argument against lockdowns as a countermeasure against the Covid-19 pandemic.

In this conversation with Hindustan Times' national political editor, Sunetra Choudhury, Professor Gupta explains why most of us won’t need Covid vaccine.

She also explains why lockdowns are not a long term solution to contain the spread of the virus.

Watch the full video for more details.