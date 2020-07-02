Where Ghislaine Maxwell hid out in style

Ghislaine Maxwell was hiding out in style: her luxury timber-framed home perched on 156 acres of New Hampshire pine and oak forests boasts dramatic views of Mount Sunapee's foothills, but is secluded enough to have kept her out of eyeshot of the tight-knit locals.

Ghislaine Maxwell accused of playing ‘critical role’ in Jeffrey Epstein abuse Ghislaine Maxwell has been accused of playing a “critical role” in Jeffrey Epstein’s sexual abuse of underage girls.Maxwell faces charges over her alleged role in the sexual exploitation and abuse of girls by the disgraced financier. She was detained in New Hampshire.

Ghislaine Maxwell charged with luring girls that Epstein sexually abused Ghislaine Maxwell, the former girlfriend and longtime associate of the late disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein, was arrested in New Hampshire on Thursday on U.S. charges of luring underage girls so that Epstein could sexually abuse them. Lisa Bernhard produced this report.

Maxwell played 'critical role' in Epstein’s crimes -U.S. prosecutor Acting U.S. Attorney Audrey Strauss said on Thursday Jeffrey Epstein's longtime associate Ghislaine Maxwell played a "critical role" in his sexual abuse of minor girls, as federal prosecutors charged her for her role in an alleged scheme.

Jeffrey Epstein's Alleged Accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell Is Now Behind Bars Longtime girlfriend and companion to the late Jeffrey Epstein, Ghislaine Maxwell is now behind bars. CNN reports Maxwell was arrested Thursday morning in connection with the Jeffrey Epstein investigation. Multiple women have accused Maxwell of facilitating their sex trafficking on behalf of Epstein, who died in prison awaiting trial. Maxwell faces as many as 35 years in prison if convicted on the most serious charges.

Here are the top stories for Thursday, July 2: Epstein associate Ghislaine Maxwell arrested; President Trump honors American businesses; Vice President Mike..

Jeffrey Epstein's associate Ghislaine Maxwell has been arrested by the FBI, report says.

British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell, a confidante of Jefferey Epstein, has been arrested by federal...