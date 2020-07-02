Where Ghislaine Maxwell hid out in style

Ghislaine Maxwell was hiding out in style: her luxury timber-framed home perched on 156 acres of New Hampshire pine and oak forests boasts dramatic views of Mount Sunapee's foothills, but is secluded enough to have kept her out of eyeshot of the tight-knit locals.
Longtime girlfriend and companion to the late Jeffrey Epstein, Ghislaine Maxwell is now behind bars. CNN reports Maxwell was arrested Thursday morning in connection with the Jeffrey Epstein investigation. Multiple women have accused Maxwell of facilitating their sex trafficking on behalf of Epstein, who died in prison awaiting trial. Maxwell faces as many as 35 years in prison if convicted on the most serious charges.
