Where Ghislaine Maxwell hid out in style
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 02:00s
Ghislaine Maxwell was hiding out in style: her luxury timber-framed home perched on 156 acres of New Hampshire pine and oak forests boasts dramatic views of Mount Sunapee's foothills, but is secluded enough to have kept her out of eyeshot of the tight-knit locals.

Ryan Brooks reports.

AP Top Stories July 2

 Here are the top stories for Thursday, July 2: Epstein associate Ghislaine Maxwell arrested; President Trump honors American businesses; Vice President Mike..
USATODAY.com
Jeffrey Epstein's Alleged Accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell Is Now Behind Bars [Video]

Jeffrey Epstein's Alleged Accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell Is Now Behind Bars

Longtime girlfriend and companion to the late Jeffrey Epstein, Ghislaine Maxwell is now behind bars. CNN reports Maxwell was arrested Thursday morning in connection with the Jeffrey Epstein investigation. Multiple women have accused Maxwell of facilitating their sex trafficking on behalf of Epstein, who died in prison awaiting trial. Maxwell faces as many as 35 years in prison if convicted on the most serious charges.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:35
Maxwell played 'critical role' in Epstein’s crimes -U.S. prosecutor [Video]

Maxwell played 'critical role' in Epstein’s crimes -U.S. prosecutor

Acting U.S. Attorney Audrey Strauss said on Thursday Jeffrey Epstein's longtime associate Ghislaine Maxwell played a "critical role" in his sexual abuse of minor girls, as federal prosecutors charged her for her role in an alleged scheme.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 02:52
Ghislaine Maxwell charged with luring girls that Epstein sexually abused [Video]

Ghislaine Maxwell charged with luring girls that Epstein sexually abused

Ghislaine Maxwell, the former girlfriend and longtime associate of the late disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein, was arrested in New Hampshire on Thursday on U.S. charges of luring underage girls so that Epstein could sexually abuse them. Lisa Bernhard produced this report.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 03:09

Ghislaine Maxwell accused of playing ‘critical role’ in Jeffrey Epstein abuse [Video]

Ghislaine Maxwell accused of playing ‘critical role’ in Jeffrey Epstein abuse

Ghislaine Maxwell has been accused of playing a “critical role” in Jeffrey Epstein’s sexual abuse of underage girls.Maxwell faces charges over her alleged role in the sexual exploitation and abuse of girls by the disgraced financier. She was detained in New Hampshire.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:22

