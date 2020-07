UP Gunda Raj: 8 policemen martyred as goons fire at raiding party & escape| Oneindia News

8 police personnel in Uttar Pradesh were martyred in the line of duty when a raiding party that had gone to village Bikru to arrest notorious criminal Vikas Dubey was fired at by his cronies.

Vikas Dubey has been arrested several times in the past but always escaped conviction.

CM Yogi Adityanath has ordered strict action against the culprits.

TAGS: #Encounter #VikasDubey #Martyrs