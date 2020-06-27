Global  

Criminal carrying bounty of Rs 50,000 killed in encounter in Aligarh
An encounter broke out between a miscreant and police in Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh on July 03.

One criminal carrying a bounty of Rs 50,000 on his head was killed by police in the encounter.

Initially, Bablu was admitted in Malkhan Singh District Hospital of Aligarh for medical treatment but later he was declared dead.

Police recovered arms, ammunitions and 2 motor-cycles from his possession.

It was a joint operation by Noida STF Police and Aligarh Police.

Bablu is a resident of Faridabad district.

