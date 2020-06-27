Criminal carrying bounty of Rs 50,000 killed in encounter in Aligarh

Following the recent price hike of fuel, truck drivers and other transportation are badly affected in Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh District. Trucks in Aligarh are unable to get enough freight prices. The price of diesel has increased by Rs10, but the rates of freight are same.
Lock hardware business in Aligarh suffered a setback due to current situation between India and Nepal. The businessmen were already facing losses because of the global pandemic. One of the lock manufacturer in Aligarh said, "Since the lockdown the small businessman here in Aligarh, we make the supplies and deliver it to the suppliers but now they are facing problems in the shipments over India-Nepal tensions. Only 25% - 30% business is left." "Right now we are neither receiving orders nor the payments of previous shipments," said a Lock hardware exporter.
The business of saree manufacturing company has badly hit amid coronavirus pandemic in UP' Varanasi. The owner of the company is now concentrating on manufacturing Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) kits for survival of his business. Govind Agarwal has started producing PPE kits amid COVID-19 lockdown. He got inspired by the idea of 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' and moved towards PPE kits production. They are selling a kit at Rs 500. While speaking to ANI, Govind Agarwal said, "Our business had come to a standstill after lockdown. I was inspired by idea of 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' and moved to PPE production." "We are selling a kit at Rs 500," he added.
In a press conference held in Lucknow on July 07, Additional Chief Secretary (Home) of Uttar Pradesh, Awanish Awasthi said that Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed that COVID-19 patients admitted in hospitals can talk to their relatives on phone. "Health Department has completed more than 33,000 COVID helpdesk in coordination with different departments. Chief Minister has directed to make sure ample arrangement of ambulance in the state and also directed to test 30,000 people in a day. Chief Minister has also directed that patients admitted in COVID hospitals to talk to their relatives on phone so that their relatives may know their condition," said Awanish Awasthi.
While speaking to ANI in Dehradun on July 07, the DG (Law and Order) of Uttarakhand Police, Ashok Kumar spoke on being asked about steps taken by police after Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur encounter. He said, "We have directed all police authorities in the state to assess the level of criminals before conducting raids, gather information about them and plan accordingly."
In a press conference held in Lucknow on July 07, Principal Health Secretary of Uttar Pradesh, Amit Mohan Prasad informed that 1346 new COVID-19 positive cases have been reported in last 24 hours in the state. "In the last 24 hours, 1346 new COVID-19 positive cases have been reported. Active cases in the state stand at 9,514. A total of 19,627 have been discharged after recovering from the disease. The death toll stands at 827," Amit Mohan Prasad said. He further said, "30,329 samples were tested yesterday. 9,22,049 samples have been tested in the state so far."
Uttar Pradesh Police have gunned down a history-sheeter during an encounter in Bhadohi on wee hours of July 6. The accused was carrying a bounty of Rs 50,000 on his arrest. A police personal was also..
Inspector General of Kanpur Mohit Agarwal, informing about Kanpur encounter case on July 04 said a reward of Rs 50,000 on Vikas Dubey has been announced. "Kanpur officers are continuously searching for..