Redskins sponsor FedEx asks for team name change

FedEx American freight and package delivery company
Redskins sponsor, FedEx, urges team to rebrandFedEx has told the Washington DC-based American football team to change its controversial name.
FedEx requests nickname change for Washington's NFL teamDelivery giant FedEx, the title sponsor for NFL team's stadium, joins other advertisers in requesting Washington change its nickname.
FedEx Q4 Result Beats Expectations; Shares Soar About 10%FedEx Corporation, an American multinational delivery services company headquartered in Tennessee, has reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter revenue and..
UPS Adds 'Peak' Surcharge, Coronavirus Fueled Spike
Washington Redskins American football team based in the Washington, D.C. area
NFL's Cody Latimer Faces Felony Charges
Arrest warrants issued for NFL players Baker, Dunbar for alleged armed robbery
National Football League Professional American football league
NFL will play Black national anthem 'Lift Every Voice and Sing' before each Week 1 gameStarting with Texans-Chiefs NFL season opener, "Lift Every Voice and Sing," known as the Black national anthem, will play before every Week 1 kickoff.
Coronavirus updates: US daily cases top 50,000 for first time; Trump hopes pandemic will 'disappear'; NFL cuts back preseason scheduleHouse extends Paycheck Protection Program through Aug. 8; California city will fine people who are not wearing masks in public; Latest news.
