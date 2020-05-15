Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Redskins sponsor FedEx asks for team name change
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:01s - Published
Redskins sponsor FedEx asks for team name change

Redskins sponsor FedEx asks for team name change

Key sponsor FedEx has asked the Washington Redskins to change their name, adding to renewed calls for the NFL franchise to be rebranded.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

FedEx FedEx American freight and package delivery company

Redskins sponsor, FedEx, urges team to rebrand

 FedEx has told the Washington DC-based American football team to change its controversial name.
BBC News

FedEx requests nickname change for Washington's NFL team

 Delivery giant FedEx, the title sponsor for NFL team's stadium, joins other advertisers in requesting Washington change its nickname.
USATODAY.com

FedEx Q4 Result Beats Expectations; Shares Soar About 10%

 FedEx Corporation, an American multinational delivery services company headquartered in Tennessee, has reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter revenue and..
WorldNews
UPS Adds 'Peak' Surcharge, Coronavirus Fueled Spike [Video]

UPS Adds 'Peak' Surcharge, Coronavirus Fueled Spike

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - United Parcel Service Inc (UPS.N) on May 31 will slap surcharges on U.S. e-commerce companies that have flooded its delivery network with shipments of everything from packaged food to patio furniture since the coronavirus took hold in March. This round follows stay-at-home orders to fight the spread of the novel coronavirus. That public health effort shifted shopping online and resulted in what many are calling a “second Christmas” for UPS, FedEx Corp (FDX.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:33Published

Washington Redskins Washington Redskins American football team based in the Washington, D.C. area

NFL's Cody Latimer Faces Felony Charges [Video]

NFL's Cody Latimer Faces Felony Charges

Washington Redskins wide receiver Cody Latimer is facing five charges, including felony illegal discharge of a firearm. Newser reports Latimer was arrested in a Denver suburb Saturday morning. He made bail on a $25,000 bond. Deputies arrested him after responding to a report just after midnight of shots fired inside an apartment in Englewood, Colorado. Police were responding to a call about possible gunshots on the premises.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:34Published
Arrest warrants issued for NFL players Baker, Dunbar for alleged armed robbery [Video]

Arrest warrants issued for NFL players Baker, Dunbar for alleged armed robbery

Arrest warrants issued for NFL players Deandre Baker and Quinton Dunbar for alleged armed robbery at party in Florida

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 01:08Published

National Football League National Football League Professional American football league

NFL will play Black national anthem 'Lift Every Voice and Sing' before each Week 1 game

 Starting with Texans-Chiefs NFL season opener, "Lift Every Voice and Sing," known as the Black national anthem, will play before every Week 1 kickoff.
USATODAY.com

Coronavirus updates: US daily cases top 50,000 for first time; Trump hopes pandemic will 'disappear'; NFL cuts back preseason schedule

 House extends Paycheck Protection Program through Aug. 8; California city will fine people who are not wearing masks in public; Latest news.
USATODAY.com

Related news from verified sources

Washington NFL Team's Sponsor FedEx Formally Asks For Team Name Change

FedEx, which paid $205 million in 1999 for the naming rights to the Redskins' stadium, says it has...
NPR - Published Also reported by •BBC News


Sponsor FedEx asks Redskins to change their name

WASHINGTON (AP) — The title sponsor of the Washington Redskins’ stadium wants the NFL team to...
SeattlePI.com - Published Also reported by •Seattle TimesFOX SportsSeekingAlphaESPN


Report: Investors press sponsors on Redskins ties

Investors and shareholders are calling on Nike, FedEx and PepsiCo to sever ties with the Washington...
ESPN - Published



Tweets about this

ABC13News

ABC 13 News - WSET WHAT DO YOU THINK? @FedEx, the title sponsor of @Redskins along with @Nike and @pepsi are asking the team to look a… https://t.co/yx7VT7EIoG 6 seconds ago

chrisram46

Chris Ramirez Is a name change in the offing for Washington's football team?? https://t.co/gptoIJIqoD 37 seconds ago

Insureteck

Insureteck Sponsor FedEx asks Redskins to change their name The title sponsor of the Washington Redskins’ stadium wants the NF… https://t.co/p1WlWeAPrg 4 minutes ago

ReutersTV

Reuters TV Redskins sponsor FedEx asks for team name change https://t.co/8Dfn7UhGHz https://t.co/pvzAB4maab 19 minutes ago

purple_phoenix6

Jay RT @SportsCenter: FedEx, which has naming rights to the Redskins’ stadium, released the following statement: “We have communicated to the… 19 minutes ago

lowereastside12

Tommy Loeb It is time to get this done. No more racism! Stadium sponsor FedEx asks Redskins to change nickname. ⁦… https://t.co/CPHjZ5iW00 21 minutes ago

vipertoxin

Jerry Dean Bowers » Sponsor FedEx Asks Redskins to Change Their Name | https://t.co/zE5xLJGqvA https://t.co/r7GrjY0vsi 25 minutes ago

NotnoworlaterSD

Notnoworlater RT @NPR: FedEx, the title sponsor of the Washington Redskins' stadium, is asking the team to change its name following a report that invest… 25 minutes ago


Related videos from verified sources

Washington Redskins Under Pressure to Change Name [Video]

Washington Redskins Under Pressure to Change Name

Washington Redskins Under Pressure to Change Name The football team is being blocked from relocating from FedEx Field in Maryland to RFK Stadium in D.C. unless it changes its name. Multiple government..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 00:58Published