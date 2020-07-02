Global  

Where Ghislaine Maxwell hid out in style
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 02:00s - Published
Ghislaine Maxwell was hiding out in style: her luxury timber-framed home perched on 156 acres of New Hampshire pine and oak forests boasts dramatic views of Mount Sunapee's foothills, but is secluded enough to have kept her out of eyeshot of the tight-knit locals.

Ryan Brooks reports.

Ghislaine Maxwell Ghislaine Maxwell British socialite, daughter of Robert Maxwell, & close associate of Jeffrey Epstein

Prince Andrew under pressure after arrest of Ghislaine Maxwell

 Royal ‘bewildered’ after US attorney asks him to come forward following arrest of his friend over alleged sex crimes Pressure on Prince Andrew to speak to..
WorldNews

AP Top Stories July 2 P

 Here are the top stories for Thursday, July 2: Epstein associate Ghislaine Maxwell arrested; President Trump honors American businesses; Vice President Mike..
USATODAY.com
Jeffrey Epstein's Alleged Accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell Is Now Behind Bars [Video]

Jeffrey Epstein's Alleged Accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell Is Now Behind Bars

Longtime girlfriend and companion to the late Jeffrey Epstein, Ghislaine Maxwell is now behind bars. CNN reports Maxwell was arrested Thursday morning in connection with the Jeffrey Epstein investigation. Multiple women have accused Maxwell of facilitating their sex trafficking on behalf of Epstein, who died in prison awaiting trial. Maxwell faces as many as 35 years in prison if convicted on the most serious charges.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:35Published

New Hampshire New Hampshire State in the northeastern United States

Ghislaine Maxwell charged with luring girls that Epstein sexually abused [Video]

Ghislaine Maxwell charged with luring girls that Epstein sexually abused

Ghislaine Maxwell, the former girlfriend and longtime associate of the late disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein, was arrested in New Hampshire on Thursday on U.S. charges of luring underage girls so that Epstein could sexually abuse them. Lisa Bernhard produced this report.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 03:09Published

Mount Sunapee Mount Sunapee mountain in United States of America

Jeffrey Epstein Confidante Ghislaine Maxwell Arrested in Connection With Sexual Abuse Investigation

British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell, a confidante of Jefferey Epstein, has been arrested by federal...
E! Online - Published Also reported by •CBS NewsSeattle TimesBBC NewsCBC.caUSATODAY.comDeutsche Welle


Here’s The $1.07 Million New Hampshire House Where Ghislaine Maxwell Was Hiding Out

Federal prosecutors said Thursday that Ghislaine Maxwell, Jeffrey Epstein’s alleged madam, was...
Daily Caller - Published Also reported by •Seattle TimesBBC News


Ghislaine Maxwell arrest: Jeffrey Epstein associate held by FBI, report says

Jeffrey Epstein's associate Ghislaine Maxwell has been arrested by the FBI, report says.
Independent - Published Also reported by •BBC NewsCBC.caUSATODAY.comTamworth HeraldDeutsche WelleBelfast Telegraph




Jeffrey Epstein's confidante Ghislaine Maxwell arrested in connection with his sexual abuse crimes [Video]

Jeffrey Epstein's confidante Ghislaine Maxwell arrested in connection with his sexual abuse crimes

The FBI announced Thursday that Ghislaine Maxwell, confidante of disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein, was arrested for her alleged role in the sexual exploitation and abuse of multiple girls.

Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach     Duration: 02:17Published
Ghislaine Maxwell, Jeffrey Epstein’s Confidante, Arrested [Video]

Ghislaine Maxwell, Jeffrey Epstein’s Confidante, Arrested

CBS4's Nancy Chen shares the details of her arrest.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 02:18Published
Ghislaine Maxwell In Federal Custody In Connection To Jeffrey Epstein Investigation [Video]

Ghislaine Maxwell In Federal Custody In Connection To Jeffrey Epstein Investigation

Jeffrey Epstein's longtime confidante is expected to appear in federal court after she was arrested by the FBI. Ghislaine Maxwell is accused of helping Epstein recruit and sexually assault three girls;..

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 01:48Published