Saroj Khan dies at 71 of cardiac arrest, tributes pour in for Veteran choreographer | Oneindia News

Saroj Khan dies at 71 of cardiac arrest, tributes pour in for Veteran choreographer
Veteran Bollywood choreographer Saroj Khan who was fondly known as "Masterji" died early this morning.

She was admitted to Mumbai's Guru Nanak Hospital on June 20 after complaining of difficulty in breathing and died of cardiac arrest.

The mandatory COVID-19 test done at the hospital showed a negative result.

She was 71.

The three-time National Award winner had choreographed some of the most memorable songs in Hindi cinema.

In a career spanning forty years, she choreographed nearly 2000 songs.

Her most successful collaborations were with actors Sridevi and Madhuri Dixit.

Born as Nirmala Nagpal, Saroj Khan began her career by playing the young Shyama onscreen in Nazarana.

She soon became a background dancer under the mentorship of dance director B.

Sohanlal.

