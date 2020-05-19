Brie Larson ready to get personal on new YouTube channel
Actress Brie Larson is preparing to give fans a more personal look at her life by launching her own YouTube channel.
Entertainment News https://t.co/cH6ZnWqXLI Brie Larson ready to get personal on new YouTube channel https://t.co/GVlQJtw8Sn https://t.co/EE1KwKCBSQ 3 hours ago
Film-News.co.uk https://t.co/udSaR9O9wD Brie Larson ready to get personal on new YouTube channel https://t.co/FEreSFgHev https://t.co/xayzO7HE45 3 hours ago
Jessica Alba Cut Her Daughters' HairJessica Alba is one of a growing number of celebrities who have successfully expanded their list of talents beyond entertainment to include beauty expertise. For Alba, her brand Honest Beauty has..