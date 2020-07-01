Liam Payne appears to tease One Direction reunion Video Credit: Cover Video - Duration: 00:48s - Published 3 days ago Liam Payne appears to tease One Direction reunion One Direction fans are convinced Liam Payne's latest TikTok post is a teaser for a forthcoming reunion after the singer-songwriter shared a clip from a fake FaceTime call with Harry Styles. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like

Related news from verified sources Liam Payne Teases One Direction Fans With New TikTok Video Liam Payne shared a new TikTok video on Wednesday (July 1) and it features one of his One Direction...

Just Jared Jr - Published 5 days ago Also reported by • Billboard.com









Tweets about this Galih Sebastian Liam Payne appears to tease One Direction reunion Liam Payne has posted a cryptic Tik-Tok video of a fake call he m… https://t.co/Dz8ZRoJReK 2 days ago Music-News.com RT @MusicNewsWeb: https://t.co/cGbkkwFHAS Liam Payne appears to tease One Direction reunion https://t.co/qtHnYq8kGD https://t.co/fKG3ciMYhR 2 days ago Edward Gherardy Liam Payne appears to tease One Direction reunion https://t.co/mcA8Pq65iM https://t.co/N5fDflMvzv 3 days ago Steve Jones Liam Payne appears to tease One Direction reunion https://t.co/g5SpHuTYKc Yeah because they are nothing on their o… https://t.co/7t4ScDklLP 3 days ago Galih Sebastian Liam Payne appears to tease One Direction reunion Liam Payne has posted a cryptic Tik-Tok video of a fake call he m… https://t.co/HaDdvb7hgJ 3 days ago Echoingwalls Music Liam Payne appears to tease One Direction reunion - Liam Payne has posted a cryptic Tik-Tok video of a fake call he… https://t.co/8PlBPadVz6 4 days ago The Ultimate UK Chart Liam Payne appears to tease One Direction reunion https://t.co/bBhrnSZTou 4 days ago gen21 Liam Payne appears to tease One Direction reunion Liam Payne has posted a cryptic Tik-Tok video of a fake call he m… https://t.co/pbjoz6tV7T 4 days ago