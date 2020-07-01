Liam Payne appears to tease One Direction reunion
One Direction fans are convinced Liam Payne's latest TikTok post is a teaser for a forthcoming reunion after the singer-songwriter shared a clip from a fake FaceTime call with Harry Styles.
Galih Sebastian Liam Payne appears to tease One Direction reunion Liam Payne has posted a cryptic Tik-Tok video of a fake call he m… https://t.co/Dz8ZRoJReK 2 days ago
Music-News.com RT @MusicNewsWeb: https://t.co/cGbkkwFHAS Liam Payne appears to tease One Direction reunion https://t.co/qtHnYq8kGD https://t.co/fKG3ciMYhR 2 days ago
Edward Gherardy Liam Payne appears to tease One Direction reunion https://t.co/mcA8Pq65iM https://t.co/N5fDflMvzv 3 days ago
Steve Jones Liam Payne appears to tease One Direction reunion https://t.co/g5SpHuTYKc
Yeah because they are nothing on their o… https://t.co/7t4ScDklLP 3 days ago
Galih Sebastian Liam Payne appears to tease One Direction reunion Liam Payne has posted a cryptic Tik-Tok video of a fake call he m… https://t.co/HaDdvb7hgJ 3 days ago
Echoingwalls Music Liam Payne appears to tease One Direction reunion - Liam Payne has posted a cryptic Tik-Tok video of a fake call he… https://t.co/8PlBPadVz6 4 days ago
The Ultimate UK Chart Liam Payne appears to tease One Direction reunion https://t.co/bBhrnSZTou 4 days ago
gen21 Liam Payne appears to tease One Direction reunion Liam Payne has posted a cryptic Tik-Tok video of a fake call he m… https://t.co/pbjoz6tV7T 4 days ago
One Direction Reunion Rumors, Beyoncé's Milestone Chart Feat & More | Billboard NewsIs One Direction coming to save 2020? Beyoncé ties Michael Jackson's top 40 mark with "Black Parade." And Orlando Bloom calls pregnant Katy Perry a force of nature. Here are today's top stories.
Liam Payne sparks 1D reunion rumors with fake Harry Styles FaceTime callLiam Payne has sent One Direction fans into overdrive after posting a fake FaceTime call between him and bandmate Harry Styles, with Directioners taking it as a sign they could reunite for their..
Liam Payne surprises teenage activist with virtual chatLiam Payne has thrilled a 13-year-old fan by surprising her with a virtual chat to congratulate her for winning a coveted Diana Award for her activism.