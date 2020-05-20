‘Let’s not blow it’ – Boris Johnson makes plea ahead of lockdown easing

Prime Minister Boris Johnson says he would decline to take the knee in support of the Black Lives Matter movement, because he felt it was "very, very important not to do things that make life difficult or embarrassing for others".
Transport Secretary Grant Shapps has defended Prime Minister Boris Johnson's father, Stanley Johnson, who travelled to Greece despite the barring of direct entry from the UK. Mr Shapps said that Mr Johnson would have to quarantine upon return to the UK and that the travel complied with Foreign Office advice to only make essential international journeys. Report by Connerv. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Michael Gove told LBC he had driven to check his eyesight, but he was "not an authority of driving" as it had taken him seven times to pass his test. When Nick Ferrari put it to Cabinet Minister Michael Gove that Dominic Cumming's Land Rover would not have the petrol capacity to get to and from Durham, the minister said he thought he "bought diesel on the way back."
Home Secretary Priti Patel speaks to LBC Radio presenter Nick Ferrari, and says she would be comfortable sending her child to primary school in June, as the Government seeks to ease Covid-19 lockdown restrictions.
Boris Johnson has accused China of breaching a key treaty with Britain by imposing a heavily criticised national security law on Hong Kong.But what is the background to the legislation, why is the UK..
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer asked why the Government was "so slow to act" to implement a lockdown in Leicester after it knew of a spike in virus cases.During PMQs, he told the Commons: "At the daily..
