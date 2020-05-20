Global  

‘Let’s not blow it’ – Boris Johnson makes plea ahead of lockdown easing
‘Let’s not blow it’ – Boris Johnson makes plea ahead of lockdown easing

‘Let’s not blow it’ – Boris Johnson makes plea ahead of lockdown easing

Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks to host Nick Ferrari and urges the public not to "blow it" by flouting social distancing restrictions on the weekend that pubs in England reopen to the public.

Johnson: People should not be ‘bullied’ into ‘taking the knee’ [Video]

Johnson: People should not be ‘bullied’ into ‘taking the knee’

Prime Minister Boris Johnson says he would decline to take the knee in support of the Black Lives Matter movement, because he felt it was "very, very important not to do things that make life difficult or embarrassing for others".

Minister defends PM's dad in Greek travel row [Video]

Minister defends PM's dad in Greek travel row

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps has defended Prime Minister Boris Johnson's father, Stanley Johnson, who travelled to Greece despite the barring of direct entry from the UK. Mr Shapps said that Mr Johnson would have to quarantine upon return to the UK and that the travel complied with Foreign Office advice to only make essential international journeys. Report by Connerv. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Michael Gove has driven 'on occasion' to test eyesight [Video]

Michael Gove has driven 'on occasion' to test eyesight

Michael Gove told LBC he had driven to check his eyesight, but he was "not an authority of driving" as it had taken him seven times to pass his test. When Nick Ferrari put it to Cabinet Minister Michael Gove that Dominic Cumming's Land Rover would not have the petrol capacity to get to and from Durham, the minister said he thought he "bought diesel on the way back."

Priti Patel: I would be comfortable sending my child to school in June [Video]

Priti Patel: I would be comfortable sending my child to school in June

Home Secretary Priti Patel speaks to LBC Radio presenter Nick Ferrari, and says she would be comfortable sending her child to primary school in June, as the Government seeks to ease Covid-19 lockdown restrictions.

Boris Johnson urges people not to ‘overdo it’ when lockdown eases

Boris Johnson has urged the public not to “overdo it” when coronavirus lockdown restrictions are...
'There is another way': Boris Johnson pleads with Israel not to illegally annex more of West Bank

'There is another way': Boris Johnson pleads with Israel not to illegally annex more of West Bank Boris Johnson has issued a last-gasp plea to Israel to pull back from illegally annexing much of the...
Boris Johnson says COVID-19 has been a disaster for Britain

LONDON (AP) — Prime Minister Boris Johnson acknowledged Monday that the coronavirus pandemic has...
