Almost 20,000 care home residents have died with coronavirus – ONS
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO
Almost 20,000 care home residents have died with coronavirus – ONS

Almost 20,000 care home residents have died with coronavirus – ONS

Almost 20,000 care home residents in England and Wales have died with coronavirus, the majority dying in their care home, official figures show.Death certificates for 19,394 residents mentioned “novel coronavirus” between March 2 and June 12, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said.

Wales Country in northwest Europe, part of the United Kingdom

Lockdown: Welsh pub with car park in England unable to fully reopen

 Ian Morris says people will drive past his pub to get to ones across the border that are fully open.
BBC News
Wales keeps strict lockdown measures as England reopens

Wales keeps strict lockdown measures as England reopens

Despite low COVID-19 rates, Wales says harsher restrictions will remain in place because they are working.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO
Airbus planning to cut 1,700 jobs in UK as result of coronavirus crisis

Airbus planning to cut 1,700 jobs in UK as result of coronavirus crisis

Aerospace giant Airbus is planning to cut 1,700 jobs in the UK as a result of the coronavirus crisis, the company announced.The news is a huge blow to its site at Broughton in north Wales, where wings are manufactured, and its other factory at Filton in Bristol.The company is cutting 15,000 jobs across its global operations.A company statement said: “Airbus has announced plans to adapt its global workforce and resize its commercial aircraft activity in response to the Covid-19 crisis.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO

Office for National Statistics (United Kingdom) United Kingdom's principal government institution in charge of statistics and census data

Loneliness makes it harder to quit smoking: Study

Loneliness makes it harder to quit smoking: Study

Researchers have found evidence for a causal link between the prolonged experience of loneliness and smoking in a recent study. The study led by researchers from the University of Bristol was published in the journal Addiction. Although numerous studies have shown there is an association, it has been difficult to disentangle whether being lonely leads to substance abuse or if substance abuse leads to loneliness. By applying a novel research method to the question - Mendelian randomisation - which uses genetic and surveys data from hundreds of thousands of people, the team found that loneliness appears to lead to an increased likelihood of smoking behaviour. According to the Office of National Statistics (ONS), during the first month of the lockdown, the equivalent of 7.4 million people said their well-being was affected through feeling lonely.

Credit: ANI
Workers on UK payrolls tumble and benefit claims soar during lockdown

Workers on UK payrolls tumble and benefit claims soar during lockdown

UK workers on company payrolls slumped by more than 600,000 between March and May and benefit claims soared by 1.6 million as the coronavirus lockdown hammered Britain’s labour market, official figures have revealed. The Office for National Statistics said early estimates showed the number of paid employees dropped by 2.1% or 612,000 in May compared with March, while job vacancies also slumped to a record low last month.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO
UK economy shrinks by record 20.4% in April

UK economy shrinks by record 20.4% in April

Britain's economy shrank by a record 20.4% in April from March as the country spent the month in a tight coronavirus lockdown, official data showed on Friday. Ciara Lee reports

Credit: Reuters Studio

Thousands of COVID-19 victims in French care homes

More than 14,000 residents of care home have died in France's coronavirus outbreak, leaving grieving...
USATODAY.com

Coronavirus: Peterborough care home boss says deaths 'knocked mental health'

BBC Local News: Cambridgeshire -- The manager says it was the hardest time of her life but now...
BBC Local News


Coronavirus: Live-in care home staff 'would do it again'

BBC Local News: Lancashire -- Staff from an Isle of Wight care home slept in tents to protect its...
BBC Local News



uwsraymondduffy

Raymond Duffy RT @PA: #Breaking Almost 20,000 care home residents have died with coronavirus up to June 12, the Office for National Statistics said https… 25 seconds ago

TerryTTG

Terry Thorpe RT @Rachael_Swindon: Almost 20,000 care home residents have died with coronavirus up to June 12. Many of the dead were sent to care homes… 2 minutes ago

LondonEconomic

The London Economic He said "we'll have to go back" to learn what went wrong, but "now is not the time" https://t.co/vQuOCelOKp 4 minutes ago

vinod_d007

Political Rants RT @vinod_d007: @piersmorgan @mrjamesob Almost 20,000 care home residents have died with coronavirus up to June 12, the Office for National… 11 minutes ago


National Guard Tests Senior Home Residents

National Guard Tests Senior Home Residents

California National Guard members recently answered the state's call for help with coronavirus testing during the pandemic. These days, they can be seen at senior care homes to help test some of the..

Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento
Government announce expansion of care home Covid-19 testing in Englands

Government announce expansion of care home Covid-19 testing in Englands

Health Secretary Matt Hancock announced an extension of the coronavirus testing regime in English care homes. At the Downing Street press conference, he said adult care homes would now be included in..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO
Florida isn't tracking nursing home residents who refuse COVID-19 testing

Florida isn’t tracking nursing home residents who refuse COVID-19 testing

More than 100,000 residents and staff in Florida long-term care facilities have been tested for the coronavirus

Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida