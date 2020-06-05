Almost 20,000 care home residents have died with coronavirus – ONS
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:41s - Published
Almost 20,000 care home residents have died with coronavirus – ONS
Almost 20,000 care home residents in England and Wales have died with coronavirus, the majority dying in their care home, official figures show.Death certificates for 19,394 residents mentioned “novel coronavirus” between March 2 and June 12, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said.
Aerospace giant Airbus is planning to cut 1,700 jobs in the UK as a result of the coronavirus crisis, the company announced.The news is a huge blow to its site at Broughton in north Wales, where wings are manufactured, and its other factory at Filton in Bristol.The company is cutting 15,000 jobs across its global operations.A company statement said: “Airbus has announced plans to adapt its global workforce and resize its commercial aircraft activity in response to the Covid-19 crisis.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:36Published
Researchers have found evidence for a causal link between the prolonged experience of loneliness and smoking in a recent study. The study led by researchers from the University of Bristol was published in the journal Addiction. Although numerous studies have shown there is an association, it has been difficult to disentangle whether being lonely leads to substance abuse or if substance abuse leads to loneliness. By applying a novel research method to the question - Mendelian randomisation - which uses genetic and surveys data from hundreds of thousands of people, the team found that loneliness appears to lead to an increased likelihood of smoking behaviour. According to the Office of National Statistics (ONS), during the first month of the lockdown, the equivalent of 7.4 million people said their well-being was affected through feeling lonely.
UK workers on company payrolls slumped by more than 600,000 between March and May and benefit claims soared by 1.6 million as the coronavirus lockdown hammered Britain’s labour market, official figures have revealed. The Office for National Statistics said early estimates showed the number of paid employees dropped by 2.1% or 612,000 in May compared with March, while job vacancies also slumped to a record low last month.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:07Published
Health Secretary Matt Hancock announced an extension of the coronavirus testing regime in English care homes. At the Downing Street press conference, he said adult care homes would now be included in..
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:39Published